CSOP Asset Management Ltd. Chooses SS&C to Support Operations

WINDSOR, Conn., June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Hong Kong's CSOP Asset Management Ltd. has selected Eze Investment Suite for order management and portfolio accounting. Eze Investment Suite provides the flexibility CSOP required for trading leveraged and inverse products (L&I), ETFs and equities. CSOP was also impressed by SS&C Eze's ease-of-use modeling capabilities.

"We were looking for a system that could tailor its services to CSOP's needs. We were impressed by the level of investment in the system's capabilities," said Yuhang Zhuang, Head of Operations at CSOP. "SS&C Eze Investment Suite's configurable rebalancing and benchmark features streamline our portfolio management and trading workflows. This technology investment will help us grow our business and provide global investors better exposure to China's indexes."

CSOP, China's first offshore asset manager, will use Eze Investment Suite to manage daily investment activity across asset classes, including trading, modeling, reporting and settlement.

"We are pleased to support CSOP's foreign investment in China and the ETF space," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "At SS&C, we focus on supporting product innovation among asset managers in Asia and globally with robust, flexible multi-asset systems."

About CSOP Asset Management

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CSOP facilitates foreign investment into China's capital market. Founded in 2008, CSOP was the first Chinese asset manager granted the privilege of operating outside of the Mainland and is currently one of the largest offshore Chinese asset manager in the world. With decades of experience in emerging Asia, the company's nearly 70 employees work tirelessly to research and share their hard-fought insights through daily and weekly market commentary, webinars, and seminars.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

