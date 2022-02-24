CSS Corp and SupportLogic Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Proactive Customer Support Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Corp and SupportLogic have announced a strategic partnership to help businesses elevate their customer support experience proactively by preventing escalations, improving backlog management, and reducing customer adoption barriers. The partnership will also see SupportLogic and CSS Corp execute several joint go-to-market programs to popularize the value proposition of enhancing customer experience (CX) and support experience (SX) in cloud-based support environments by leveraging the power of AI and NLP. This helps lower the customer churn rates and improve turnaround time using automated case management.

With over 25 years of expertise in IT services, enterprise and consumer technology support, and managed services, CSS Corp has been working closely with several product and platform businesses across industries, and supporting them in crafting superlative customer experiences through innovation. SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX™ uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals and provide recommendations and collaborative workflows. Together, both the companies will help the organizations' service and support teams to optimize the service experience efficiently, and drive satisfaction and loyalty, while growing the revenue.

"In the support and services economy, it is paramount to provide an exceptional experience to customers. We often see that the sentiment of the customer gets overlooked in support conversations and that's where our partnership with SupportLogic will come into play. SupportLogic's unique SX capabilities combined with our deep understanding of customers' businesses and integrated IT solutions, will help businesses orchestrate industry-specific business outcomes for enterprise customers. This could be a game changer as we would redefine the customer support experience landscape by moving from reactive models to proactive support models, transforming support operations with AI, and optimizing multiple use cases across support organizations," said Ajay Tyagi, EVP at CSS Corp.

"CSS Corp brings domain expertise and market reach that will enable SupportLogic to more quickly expand its global presence and help even more organizations to transform their support experience from reactive, "break/fix" models to more proactive and intelligent offerings for every customer," said John Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer at SupportLogic. "We are thrilled about the potential this partnership brings to the table to drive growth for both SupportLogic and CSS Corp."

"Aligning with a global CX leader like CSS Corp not only helps SupportLogic increase our footprint in new markets, but it also helps CSS Corp strengthen their trusted advisor status among the many support organizations that for years have relied on them for digital transformation projects. When innovators like CSS Corp and SupportLogic go to market together, it has a ripple effect. It brings much needed attention to, and resolution of, a pervasive problem that has plagued customer support teams for decades; that customer support today is widely reactive. We are extremely excited to announce this strategic partnership and look forward to our road ahead," said Dave Feliu, Director of Global Channels and Alliances at SupportLogic.

This partnership will leverage both companies' resources, technologies, expertise, and market presence, including technical collaboration to develop next-gen value propositions for customers. This move is part of CSS Corp's global strategy to use innovative solutions to influence business outcomes for customers.

About CSS Corp

CSS Corp is a global customer experience and technology services provider, disrupting the industry with a unique intersection of industry-leading proprietary solutions, resilient operations, and innovative business engagement models. The company is a digital transformation partner of choice for its clients, which include the world's top innovators across industries, from mid-market players to large enterprises. Its diverse team of over 11,000 customer-centric thinkers, collaborators, and co-creators across 20 global locations is passionate about helping clients succeed through intelligent automation-led outcomes. The company has overcome macroeconomic headwinds to become the industry's fastest growing and most awarded company in its revenue range. To know more, please visit https://www.csscorp.com.

Follow CSS Corp on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com .

SOURCE SupportLogic