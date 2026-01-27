MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with CCM Hockey, one of the most iconic and trusted brands in the sport, naming CCM as the Exclusive On-and-Off-Ice Supplier of the CSSHL.

CSSHL Announces Multi-Year Partnership with CCM Hockey (CNW Group/CCM Hockey)

This partnership brings together two organizations committed to the development of elite student athletes, with a shared focus on performance, innovation, and growing the game at every level. CCM will support the CSSHL, and its member programs, through equipment integration, league activations, and enhanced on-ice experiences for student athletes across Canada and the United States.

"The CSSHL has become one of the most important development leagues in North America, and we are excited to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to supporting student athletes on their path to the next level," said Marrouane Nabih, CEO of CCM Hockey.

The CSSHL continues to serve as a premier platform for elite competition and exposure, with male and female league alumni advancing to Junior, Collegiate, Professional, and International competition. This partnership with CCM further strengthens the league's ability to provide best-in-class resources and opportunities for its student athletes and member programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome CCM as a partner of the CSSHL," said Andy Oakes, CEO of the CSSHL. "CCM is one of the most respected brands in hockey, with a deep legacy of innovation and performance. As our league continues to grow across North America, this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to be leaders in education-based hockey."

As part of the agreement, CCM will receive category designation as an Official Equipment Partner of the CSSHL, with integration across team gear, digital platforms, and league championships, as well as opportunities to engage with student athletes, coaches, and member programs throughout the season.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, several NCAA Teams and KEY National Associations.

About the CSSHL

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) was established in 2009 and has grown to feature 38 accredited schools and 124 teams across Canada and the US. The CSSHL strives to be a leader in education-based hockey in North America. The league provides a competitive environment for young student athletes that share similar values of Sportsmanship, Citizenship, Academic Excellence, and Hockey Development. All programs are sanctioned Hockey Canada Accredited Schools, Schools with Residence, or Sanctioned by USA Hockey.

