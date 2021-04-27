CSUMB Extends Partnership with Everspring

CHICAGO and SEASIDE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, and California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) announced an extension of their multi-year partnership, ensuring continued growth for CSUMB's successful online Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree program.

The online MBA at CSUMB is an important program that brings high-quality, deeply impactful business education to California's central coast. Everspring has supported the program since 2016, and through innovative technology upgrades, strategic marketing and enrollment services, and expert program design, helped CSUMB achieve a world-class online MBA that has profound life-changing outcomes for graduates: One in two program graduates report receiving a promotion or higher-level position within 1–3 years of graduation, and alumni report, on average, a nearly 30% salary increase within 2 years of graduation. In addition, CSUMB's online MBA has empowered female alumnae—particularly Latinas—in a profound way. The program's student population is 58% female (compared to only 36 percent of MBA graduates worldwide), and 83% of female alumni have either been promoted or indicated that they expect a promotion within six months.1

"Working with Everspring to improve and grow our online MBA has been instrumental to the program's success," said Dr. Shyam Kamath, Founding Dean of the College of Business. "The partnership has enabled us to provide a high-performing business program that is transformational for graduates. We're excited to continue the momentum we've achieved together."

CSUMB is recognized for its academic excellence and the value of its programs. In their 2021 rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranks it as the #5 top university for social mobility and the #8 top regional public school in the West.2 Everspring worked with the university to design the online MBA program's "Responsible Business" curriculum, which is built around the themes of innovation, responsibility and impact, and is a key part of making CSUMB's College of Business the only Responsible Business school in the country. Coursework focuses on the Quintuple Bottom Line (QBL) elements of people, planet, profit, ethics and equity. Online classes are capped at 30 students, and Everspring's proprietary learning design technology ensures the courses are highly interactive and engaging.

"Our partnership with CSUMB has produced excellent results for students and the university, and we are excited about the future of this important program," said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. "We strive to bring innovation and technological capability that empowers faculty to create outstanding courses and engage students in rich educational exchanges, all at a great value. That's at the center of what we do."

For more information about the CSUMB online MBA, visit mba.csumb.edu.

About California State University Monterey Bay

Founded in 1994 on the former site of Fort Ord by educators and community leaders, California State Monterey Bay faculty and staff build on that legacy as we explore innovative ways to meet the needs of a new generation of students while simultaneously powering the Monterey County economy.

While we serve students from the entire state of California, 38 percent of our undergraduates come from Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. We pride ourselves on making higher education accessible to traditionally underserved and low-income populations. Seventy-two percent of our students receive some form of financial aid. Fifty-three percent of our students are among the first generation of their family to go to college. For more information, visit csumb.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success and rising rankings. From on-campus to hybrid to online, Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and named one of the " Best Places to Work ," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™



1 Retrieved from mba.csumb.edu

2 Retrieved from https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/csumb-32603

