CT United FC Announces Historic Apparel Partnership with Macron

Marks Macron's First Partnership with an MLS NEXT Pro Team

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CT United FC is proud to announce a long-term groundbreaking partnership with leading European sportswear brand Macron, making CT United the first pro team in the Major League Soccer (MLS) ecosystem to don the brand. Macron will be the official provider of uniforms and training gear for the pro team, the academy, fan apparel and more.

Macron is the fastest growing sports apparel brand in Europe and is the official partner of premium brands like Lamborghini, Wrexham AFC, Crystal Palace FC, and Bologna FC. In June 2024, Macron opened its first-ever USA headquarters in Bridgeport, Connecticut – less than a mile away from where CT United is expected to play in a new state-of-the-art waterfront stadium. CT United selected Macron not only for its premium sportswear but also for its commitment to sustainability and growth in Connecticut. Macron's eco-friendly practices, from using recycled materials to reducing their carbon footprint, align perfectly with CT United's dedication to innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.

CT United's MLS NEXT Pro team will wear fully customized Macron kits and gear for its inaugural season in 2026. CT United Academy teams will leverage Macron gear and kits starting fall 2024. Fans will soon be able to purchase CT United athleisure wear and fan gear designed by Macron, merging performance and style with sustainability. This exclusive apparel line will be available through CT United's shop and select retail partners throughout the state.

"We are thrilled to partner with an apparel brand whose values align so closely with our own," said Michelle Swanston, co-owner of CT United FC. "Their commitment to quality and sustainability ensures that our players are equipped with gear that is not only high-performance but also environmentally responsible. With its strong ties to the Bridgeport community, Macron is also supportive of our mission to make soccer more accessible across Connecticut."

"This partnership marks an important step in our journey to expand our presence in North America, an increasingly strategic market for the global expansion of the Macron brand. As an Italian brand known for style and performance, we take pride in sharing our sports expertise and supporting teams from grassroots to pro. We are convinced that CT United FC will become one of the most important clubs in North America and are proud to accompany the club's players, staff and fans on this journey with first-class apparel."

About CT United FC

CT United FC is Connecticut's premier professional soccer team, dedicated to uniting Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men's soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. CT United FC is targeting a 2026 launch, will call a new state-of-the-art stadium in Bridgeport its home, and currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Macron

Macron is an international brand that dresses over ninety professional clubs. In Europe, where football is the most popular sport, the Macron Hero stands out on the shirts of iconic clubs that have written football history. In addition to the clubs, the federations and referees of the major leagues in Europe and worldwide also wear the Italian company's technical garments. Quality and technicality, but also sustainability and respect for the environment, thanks to the use of Eco Fabric, 100% polyester from post-consumer plastic recycling. Added to this is the value of Italian style, as all Macron products are designed and developed on the Macron Campus near Bologna, further reinforcing the bond between the company and its territory. Care for the world around us is part of the Macron philosophy, together with the passion, commitment, professionalism, and attention to detail that make the brand's products unique, high-performance, and developed identically 'from grassroots to pro' because sport is of and for everyone, always.

