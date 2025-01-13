CT United FC Appoints MLS Veteran Executive Denis Hamlett as Sporting Director

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CT United Football Club (CT United FC) is proud to announce the appointment of Denis Hamlett as Sporting Director. With over two decades of MLS experience as a player, coach, and executive, Hamlett's arrival marks a significant step in the club's journey towards establishing a top-flight front office and staff, propelling CT United FC towards our inaugural MLS NEXT Pro professional campaign.

Hamlett, a Costa Rican native, boasts a remarkable track record of success and innovation in player development and team building. Most recently, as Sporting Director for the New York Red Bulls, he orchestrated a historic run of seven consecutive MLS Cup Playoff appearances and led the team to the 2018 Supporters' Shield. His leadership was instrumental in prioritizing youth development and creating a robust pipeline of talent from the academy to the professional ranks. Notably, players like Tyler Adams, a U.S. Men's National Team captain, have flourished under his guidance, excelling in MLS and on European stages. Hamlett's ability to facilitate national team opportunities for talents from multiple countries underscores his global impact.

As Sporting Director at CT United FC, Hamlett will oversee all footballing operations, including player recruitment and transfers, developing and implementing the club's footballing philosophy, and managing the academy and youth development programs. One of his primary responsibilities over the coming year will include hiring the club's first-ever head coach.

After a standout collegiate career at George Mason University, Hamlett played in the inaugural season of MLS for the Colorado Rapids. His coaching career began with the Chicago Fire in 1998 as an assistant coach, and he earned notable honors, including four U.S. Open Cup titles, a Supporters' Shield, and an MLS Cup Championship. He later served as head coach, leading the Fire to back-to-back Eastern Conference Championship appearances.

At the New York Red Bulls, Hamlett served as an assistant coach starting in 2015, contributing to a Supporters' Shield win in 2015. In 2017, he was appointed Sporting Director, profoundly impacting the club's soccer operations, player recruitment, and long-term development. In addition to their record-breaking playoff appearance streak, under his direction, the Red Bulls set a 71-point tally in 2018, the fourth-best in MLS history.

Hamlett has been instrumental in the development of homegrown players, including John Tolkin, Daniel Edelman, Caden Clark, Serge Ngoma, Peter Stroud, and Julian Hall. His expertise in identifying and nurturing talent will be invaluable as CT United FC aims to build a competitive team and a world-class academy.

"Denis Hamlett is a critical part of the equation to building CT United into one of the best clubs in North America," said co-owner André Swanston. "His proven record of developing young players into class professionals and his relationships and respect amongst both MLS and international clubs uniquely positions him to launch our club. Bringing one of the most accomplished Sporting Directors in MLS history to CT United reflects our ambition and seriousness."

Hamlett expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: "I'm excited to join CT United and bring my experience to a club that values community impact, youth development, and first-team results. I look forward to building a team that not only competes at the highest levels but also inspires the next generation of players and fans in Connecticut."

Hamlett's leadership will be pivotal as CT United FC continues its mission to create a dynamic, community-focused soccer culture across Connecticut.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT UNITED FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men's soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. CT United FC is targeting a 2026 launch, will call a new state-of-the-art stadium in Bridgeport its home, and currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

