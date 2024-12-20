CT United FC Appoints Former UEFA Champions League Coach Annunziato "Nunzio" Zavettieri as Academy Director

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) proudly announces the appointment of Italian coach Annunziato "Nunzio" Zavettieri as Academy Director and Head Coach of the U16 team. With extensive experience at top European clubs and a history of success on the international stage, Zavettieri's arrival marks a pivotal step in CT United's mission to build one of the premier soccer academies in North America.

A UEFA Pro License holder, Zavettieri's illustrious coaching career includes youth-level roles at Italian powerhouses A.C. Milan, Udinese, and Inter Milan, where he honed his expertise in developing elite talent. He also led FK Ventspils to a Latvian championship, guiding the team into both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League—a testament to his ability to achieve success at the highest levels of the game.

"This is a tremendous addition to our Academy as we continue to establish CT United as a leader in player development," said Michelle Swanston, co-owner of CT United. "Nunzio's experience working with top clubs and his ability to develop world-class talent align perfectly with our long-term vision. His leadership will be instrumental as we prepare for our MLS NEXT Pro team's launch and lay the foundation for our MLS ambitions."

Zavettieri's appointment reflects CT United's commitment to attracting top global talent. Club Sporting Advisor Robin Fraser, a driving force behind Zavettieri's recruitment, emphasized the importance of bringing a coach of his caliber to Bridgeport. "From the moment we identified Nunzio, it was clear his experience and approach to developing young players made him the perfect fit for CT United Academy," said Fraser.

"This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of CT United and contribute to the growth of soccer in America," said Zavettieri. "I look forward to working with the talented players and staff here and building a program that will compete at the highest levels."

CT United Academy's U16 team, under Zavettieri's guidance, is set to make its debut at the 2024 MLS NEXT Fest this December—a key milestone as the club continues its upward trajectory.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT UNITED FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men's soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. CT United FC is targeting a 2025 launch, will call a new state-of-the-art stadium in Bridgeport its home, and currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

