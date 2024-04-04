CT United FC Launches Free Youth Academy

CT United Academy to Play in MLS NEXT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CT United FC is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated and free youth academy with inaugural cohorts for boys under 14 (U14) and under 16 (U16) age groups. CT United Academy will play in MLS NEXT, the most elite platform for youth player development in North America, whose players make up most of the United States and Canadian youth national teams. The academy's inception marks a significant milestone in the development of soccer talent in Connecticut.

CT United Academy will offer young athletes aspiring to play professional soccer a premier development program, fostering their skills, passion, and love for the game. As the only free soccer academy in Connecticut operated by a professional soccer team, we provide equal access to unparalleled coaching and competitive opportunities to excel on and off the field.

"We are delighted to launch CT United Academy and announce it will compete in North America's top youth soccer league, MLS NEXT," said Michelle Swanston, Partner, Connecticut Sports Group. "Our mission is to provide young athletes across Connecticut with access to top-tier training and development opportunities, regardless of their background or financial means."

As members of MLS NEXT, CT United youth will compete in a program comprised of 15,000+ players across the U.S. and Canada. Our vision is for players to embark on a structured journey, progressing from our academy to pro contracts with CT United FC or professional careers in MLS and abroad. This comprehensive pathway underscores our unwavering commitment to player development and fostering success at every stage of their journey.

"We are thrilled to welcome CT United Academy to MLS NEXT in 2024-25," said Justin Bokmeyer, General Manager at MLS NEXT. "By joining MLS NEXT, players at CT United Academy gain access to the premier player development platform in North America, highlighted by the best coaching and a commitment to innovation, ensuring preparation for their futures, both in soccer and life."

To identify talented players who embody the spirit of CT United FC, a series of tryouts, also known as Talent IDs, will be conducted this spring for boys under 14 (U14) who were born in 2011 and 2012 and for boys under 16 (U16) who were born in 2009 and 2010. Each series will span two days and candidates must attend both days to be considered. Interested players are required to register online to secure their spot in the tryouts.

For more information about CT United Academy and to register for tryouts, please visit www.ctunited.com/academy.

About CT United Academy

Founded in 2024, CT United Academy is on a mission to break down barriers and empower players from all backgrounds to excel on and off the field. CT United Academy is a proud member of MLS NEXT and is the only free soccer academy in Connecticut operated by a professional soccer team, CT United FC, which is owned by Connecticut Sports Group.

About MLS NEXT

Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Throughout a season, MLS NEXT hosts four marquee events across the country, including the Generation adidas Cup, which features MLS academies playing against the top international clubs in a week-long tournament. Membership for the 2023-24 season includes 29 MLS academies, 114 Elite Academies (143 total clubs), 677 teams and over 15,000 players across the U.S. and Canada. Official partners of MLS NEXT include adidas, Allstate, and DoorDash. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.

