Construction on the renovation and expansion of the Lowell Elementary School in Watertown, MA recently hit a new milestone.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watertown community recently celebrated the completion of the steel structure for the new Learning Commons addition to Lowell Elementary School with a topping off ceremony.

CTA Construction staff joined school officials, town building committee members, project management firm Hill International, and Ai3 Architects at the ceremony. The final beam, signed by Lowell Elementary school staff members was placed on the structure.

CTA Construction Celebrates Topping Off for Lowell Elementary School in Watertown

CTA Construction was awarded the contract in March to renovate the existing historic school and add two new additions. "We are very happy with the progress our combined teams have made," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal at CTA Construction. "The teams are now installing underground utilities prior to preparing for placement of concrete slabs at the addition. The renovation work is wrapping up demolition activities and commencing mechanical trades as well as starting installation of interior walls to facilitate the next phase of construction," Hazelwood continued.

The new addition, designed by Ai3 Architects, "will foster the students' educational engagement within a 21st century educational environment," said Daren Sawyer, Partner at Ai3 Architects LLC.

This will be CTA Construction's 41st school project in Massachusetts and second project for the city of Watertown. CTA previously built the public works facility that is near the school.

