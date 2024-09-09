CTA Construction Managers recently completed construction on the Lexington Police Headquarters, a state-of-the-art facility located in Lexington, MA.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waltham, MA based general contracting firm CTA Construction Managers announced the completion of the new Lexington Police Headquarters, a state-of-the-art facility located in Lexington, MA. The Town of Lexington held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building after migrating operations into the building in June. The overall project history dates back more than a decade, with hundreds of town staff, board & committee members, and engaged residents taking part in the process.

CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Completion of Lexington Police Headquarters

"We are thrilled to see the completion of this vital project for the Town of Lexington," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "This modern facility is a testament to the town's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of its residents, and we are honored to have been part of such a significant development," he continued.

The project was designed by Tecton Architects, with Matthew Salad leading the architectural team. The construction process was managed in collaboration with the owner's project management firm Dore + Whittier.

"This project was designed with community policing principles as a top priority," said Matthew Salad. "The facility provides public amenities such as restrooms to serve the adjacent park, increasing positive interactions between the department and the public. The project was also designed for Net-Zero/Net-Positive Energy, including an all-electric HVAC system, enhanced thermal envelope, and photovoltaics concealed within parking canopies. The facility was designed and constructed with "Red-List" free materials in compliance with "The Living Building Challenge" and also in compliance with the sustainable Lexington LEED+Lex requirements."

"We are extremely happy with the completion of this project," said Mike Burton, Partner at Dore + Whittier. "The new two-story, 33,000 square-foot structure boasts a wide array of modern amenities designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Lexington Police Department. Key features include administrative offices, a training room, public meeting spaces, detention facilities, interview rooms, an emergency communications center, evidentiary storage, an emergency operations center, a multi-bay garage, a maintenance garage, and sallyport facilities."

In addition to the Lexington Police Headquarters, CTA Construction Managers completed several other projects for the Town of Lexington, including the Fiske Elementary School, Lexington Children's Place, and the Samuel Hadley Public Services Building.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact: CTA Construction Managers, 781-786-6600, https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC