The new facility will replace the existing police station, which was originally constructed in the 1890s.

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers (CTA) has been awarded the contract for construction of the new Burlington Police Station for the Town of Burlington. The project marks a significant milestone in the Town's ongoing investment in modern, safe, and efficient municipal facilities.

CTA Construction Managers Awarded Contract to Build New Burlington Police Station

The new Burlington Police Station has been designed by Kaestle Boos Associates, with CHA serving as Owner's Project Manager (OPM). The new facility will replace the existing police station, which has served the community for more than 30 years and was originally constructed in the 1890s.

"While the existing historic building currently provides space for the BPD to operate, it does not meet current building codes or the operational requirements of a modern Police Station," said Tom Downie, Sr. Project Manager with CHA. "The new station will provide more adequate security, ensuring the safety of the public as well as the officers and those in custody."

"The new building will maintain the traditional colonial design and add modern elements like brick facades, abundant natural light, and energy-efficient fiberglass windows," said Kevin Witzell, Project Manager with Kaestle Boos Associates. "The new design will also separate public areas, detainee areas, and admin functions. The plans also include a community room, wellness center, sally port, and secure evidence areas," he continued.

CTA brings extensive experience and longstanding relationships to the project. The firm has partnered with the Town of Burlington for over 15 years and this will be CTA's fifth building project for the Town. Previous projects include Memorial Elementary School, Marshall Simonds Middle School, Burlington DPW, and Burlington Parks & Recreation facilities.

CTA also has a 16-year relationship with Kaestle Boos Associates and a 21-year working relationship with CHA (formerly Daedalus Projects), reinforcing a collaborative project team with a proven track record of delivering complex public-sector facilities.

"This project represents a continuation of CTA's commitment to building high-quality civic facilities that serve communities for generations," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "We are proud to once again partner with the Town of Burlington and a trusted design and project management team on such an important public safety project."

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact: CTA Construction Managers, 781-786-6600, https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC