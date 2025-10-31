CTA Construction Managers recently completed construction on the new Fire Safety Training Building in Taunton, MA.

TAUNTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers is pleased to announce the completion of the new Fire Safety Training Building at the Taunton Public Safety Complex, marking a significant milestone in the City of Taunton's ongoing investment in public safety infrastructure.

CTA Construction Managers Completes Fire Safety Training Building at Taunton Public Safety Complex

The newly completed Fire Safety Training Building is one of three structures that make up the new Public Safety Complex. Designed by Caolo & Bieniek Associates, the facility provides the Taunton Fire Department with a state-of-the-art training environment that allows firefighters to safely conduct realistic fire and rescue simulations. The structure supports climbing, rappelling, and a variety of hands-on emergency response exercises, helping ensure that the city's first responders remain highly trained and ready to meet modern challenges.

"This new training facility gives Taunton firefighters the tools they need to sharpen their skills and train for any emergency scenario," said Patrick Dello Russo, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Taunton. "We're proud to see this important component of the new Public Safety Complex come to life."

The project architect, Caolo & Bieniek Associates, has a long history of designing public safety facilities across Massachusetts. The firm previously collaborated with CTA on the award-winning UMass Police Headquarters, continuing a productive and successful partnership between the two teams.

"Working with CTA Construction again has been a seamless experience," said Jim Hanifan, Vice President of Caolo & Bieniek Architects. "Their attention to detail and coordination in delivering a specialized facility like this ensures that the City of Taunton will have a durable, functional, and safe training environment for years to come."

The City's Owner's Project Manager, P3, provided oversight and project management throughout design and construction. "CTA and the design team have done an excellent job delivering this critical component of the Public Safety Complex," said Dan Pallotta, Owner of P3. "The quality of workmanship and commitment to safety have been exemplary."

CTA Construction Managers expressed pride in completing a facility that directly supports the City's first responders.

"We're honored to play a role in strengthening Taunton's public safety capabilities," said Pat Tompkins, Principal at CTA Construction Managers. "This training building is designed to give firefighters a realistic, safe environment to practice the lifesaving skills that protect our communities every day. It's rewarding to know our work helps provide that foundation."

"This new Fire Safety Training Building represents another major step forward in our commitment to keeping Taunton safe," said Mayor Shaunna O'Connell. "Our firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our community, and they deserve the best tools and training available. This facility ensures they can prepare for any emergency in a safe, realistic environment—strengthening both their skills and our city's overall emergency readiness."

The new Fire Safety Training Building is part of a larger multi-building project that will house both police and fire operations in a modern, energy-efficient complex, providing a central hub for public safety services in Taunton.

