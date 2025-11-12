CTA Construction Managers Completes Structural Steel Installation at New Countryside Elementary School in Newton, MA

CTA Construction Managers continues to make progress on Newton's new Countryside Elementary School

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers is proud to announce the completion of the structural steel erection for the new Countryside Elementary School in Newton, Massachusetts. This milestone marks significant progress in the construction of the City's new 76,000-square-foot, three-story elementary school.

The new Countryside Elementary School is being built on a field adjacent to the existing facility, as part of a phased construction plan. This approach allows staff and students to remain on site throughout the duration of the project, ensuring continuity of learning while the state-of-the-art building takes shape.

"Reaching the completion of the structural steel is always an exciting moment on a project, as the school community can begin to see their future building take shape," said Pat Tompkins, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "Up to this point, most of the work such as excavation, foundations, utilities, and site preparation happened at or below ground level. When steel erection begins, the building starts to rise vertically, showing progress that everyone can see and celebrate," he continued.

The project will require more than 14 million pounds of steel and concrete to complete, reflecting both its scale and durability of the new building.

"In addition to its modern design, the school will feature the City of Newton's first geothermal heating and cooling system (ground source heat pump system), a sustainable solution that underscores the community's commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship," said Donna DiNisco, Principal, DiNisco Design Inc. "This system is an energy-efficient way to heat and cool buildings that uses the stable temperature of the earth as a heat source. In winter, the system extracts heat from the ground and transfers it into the building to warm it. In summer, it reverses the process, removing heat from the building and transferring it back into the ground to cool it. A heat pump inside the building circulates the fluid and manages the heating/cooling transfer efficiently," she continued.

"The design of the Countryside Elementary School marks a significant step forward in sustainability and innovation for the City of Newton," said Josh Morse, Public Buildings Commissioner, City of Newton. "These systems use 25–50% less energy than conventional HVAC systems because the ground temperature is more stable than the air, and they also reduce greenhouse gas emissions since the building will rely less on fossil fuels," he continued.

CTA Construction has a strong track record with the City of Newton, having previously delivered the Spaulding Elementary School and the Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School projects. The firm also brings a long-standing partnership with DiNisco Design, spanning 20 years and many successful school projects together.

The new Countryside Elementary School serves as a landmark project that reinforces Newton's leadership in educational facility innovation.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.0 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact:

CTA Construction Managers

781-786-6600

https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC