CTA Construction Managers Completes Phase 2 of Concord Middle School Building Project

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers recently announced the successful final completion of Phase 2 of the Concord Middle School building project, marking a major milestone for the Town of Concord and Concord Public Schools.

The project was designed by SMMA. CTA and SMMA have collaborated on several major educational projects throughout Massachusetts, including North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend, Tewksbury High School, and Parker Elementary School in Billerica.

"Phase 2 included the demolition of the existing school building and the completion of new athletic fields, delivering fully restored and enhanced outdoor facilities for students and the broader community," said Jennifer Soucy, Senior Associate at SMMA. "This phase represents the final step in transforming the Concord Middle School campus into a modern, safe, and student-centered educational environment," she continued.

CTA Construction Managers also brings a strong history of collaboration with the Town of Concord, having previously completed the Willard Elementary School project. This continued relationship reflects CTA's commitment to delivering high-quality educational facilities that support academic excellence and community needs.

"Completing Phase 2 of the Concord Middle School project is a proud moment for our team," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "The successful completion of the athletic fields and site work represents the final chapter of a complex, multi-phase project and reinforces our commitment to supporting Concord's students, educators, and residents," he continued.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

