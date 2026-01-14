CTA Construction Managers, based in Waltham, MA recently completed the structural steel phase at the new Green Meadow Elementary School in Maynard, Massachusetts.

MAYNARD, Mass., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers is proud to announce the successful completion of the structural steel phase at the new Green Meadow Elementary School in Maynard, Massachusetts.

CTA Construction Managers Completes Structural Steel Phase at Green Meadow Elementary School in Maynard, MA

"The building's full steel framework—including columns, beams, and bracing systems have now been fully installed, aligned, and secured to specification. All bolted and welded connections have been completed, and the structure has passed inspection, confirming its stability and readiness for the next stages of construction," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "With the skeleton of the building now in place and the project moving into the enclosure and interior phases, this achievement represents significant visible progress and sets the stage for the interior trades to mobilize on site," he continued.

CTA Construction Managers brings extensive experience to this project, including a 12-year partnership with Colliers, the City of Maynard's Owner's Project Management firm, and a 17-year collaboration with Mount Vernon Group Architects. This marks the fourth school project that CTA and Mount Vernon Group have completed together, following a long-standing history of successful educational projects, including the new Maynard High School over a decade ago.

The project, designed by Mount Vernon Group Architects, features a robust structure comprised of over 12 million pounds of steel and concrete, reflecting a commitment to durability, safety, and modern educational design.

"Steel framing allows for open floor plans and future reconfigurations. It also supports energy-efficient envelope design and integration with modern HVAC systems—including geothermal and high-efficiency mechanical systems, common for Massachusetts school projects," said Phil Palumbo, Director of Colliers Project Leaders.

"In addition to reducing operating costs, the new school will have modernized classrooms, flexible learning spaces, a dedicated STEAM room, as well as updated infrastructure," said Karen Lindquist, Principal of Green Meadow Elementary School. "We are very excited to see the building take shape."

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact: CTA Construction Managers, 781-786-6600, https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC