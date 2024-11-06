CTA Statement on the Results of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is from Gary Shapiro, CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® on the results of the 2024 United States presidential election:

"On behalf of the Consumer Technology Association, we congratulate President-elect Donald J. Trump on his clear victory in the 2024 presidential election. This is a pivotal moment for our nation, and it is time for us to move past political differences and unite behind a shared belief that a strong US economy will raise all Americans.

"We enjoyed our relationship with the 2016-2020 Trump Administration and worked closely together on key innovation areas including self-driving vehicles, artificial intelligence, telehealth, workforce development, entrepreneurship, and worker rights. We also partnered with the White House to create a website for Americans to access Covid-related resources and information.

"Several priorities in our Innovation Agenda will guide our efforts:

Encouraging pro-innovation policies to foster entrepreneurship and allow technologies to thrive;

to foster entrepreneurship and allow technologies to thrive; Advancing fair trade and cross-border digital policies to open global markets;

to open global markets; Strengthening STEM education and workforce development to prepare Americans of all backgrounds for the jobs of tomorrow.

"We are committed to working with President-elect Trump, his administration, and Congress to advance these priorities. The U.S. must remain at the forefront of innovation and competition on the global stage. We believe in the power of innovation to transform lives and strengthen communities. Together, with renewed sense of unity and purpose, we can ensure that the United States continues to shine as the world's beacon of creativity and innovation."

Read more about CTA's policy priorities here.

