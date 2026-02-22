CTCI Earns Top-1% Ranking in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook for the Fourth Consecutive Year, Leading the Global Construction & Engineering Sector

TAIPEI, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTCI Group announced that two Group companies, CTCI Corporation and ECOVE Environment Corporation, have been included as members of the Sustainability Yearbook 2026, published by S&P Global. CTCI Corp. received a score of 89 and continues to rank in the top 1% of the yearbook, leading the global construction and engineering category for the fourth consecutive year. Resource cycling service provider ECOVE Environment Corp., meanwhile, became a yearbook member for the second year. These achievements reflect CTCI Group's unyielding commitment to serving as a "Guardian of Sustainable Earth" and represent the Group's far-reaching influence in sustainability.

CTCI Corp. ranked in the Top 1% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, achieving an outstanding percentile score of 89 and securing the highest score globally in the Construction & Engineering industry.

As one of the most respected publications evaluating corporate sustainability efforts across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) realms, the Sustainability Yearbook considered over 9,200 companies from 59 industries that were assessed through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). After rigorous selection, less than 10% of the companies were included in the yearbook, and CTCI Corp.'s successive "Top 1%" status means it has become one of the benchmark companies in sustainability.

"The global community is standing at a pivotal moment to act if it wishes to achieve net zero," commented CTCI Group Chairman John Yu. "Engineering is one of the key forces that can bring about a sustainable tomorrow. As a global EPC services provider with the vision of being a 'Guardian of Sustainable Earth,' CTCI Group is well aware that every project it undertakes carries dual missions. One mission is to foster climate resilience; the other is to help clients excel. By embedding sustainability into our business strategies, we ensure the projects we deliver include green engineering features, so that corporate profitability and environmental protection can go hand in hand, while our suppliers and clients join us on the journey toward net zero emissions."

CTCI's commitment to ESG has strengthened its business competitiveness and delivered stellar performance in the three realms. Governance-wise, in 2025 CTCI recorded NT$91.83 bn in consolidated revenue, remaining at a high level. New contracts reached NT$181.29 bn, and backlog stood at NT$450.35 bn—both record-breaking figures. CTCI Corp. continues to be recognized as a Top-100 international engineering company by Engineering News-Record, and in Taiwan, CTCI Corp. remains the leading engineering company according to Commonwealth Magazine's service industry research. With its strong capability to integrate green technologies during project execution, CTCI continues to be a reliable partner for customers seeking greater sustainability.

Environment-wise, CTCI is gaining momentum from green engineering projects. CTCI recorded 753% growth in green and low-carbon contracts over the period from 2015 to 2025. The Group has invested in green technology R&D, achieving successful outcomes—for example, the completion of the South Taiwan Science Park Water Reclamation Plant, the world's first water reclamation facility to recover industrial wastewater for reuse in the semiconductor fabrication process. CTCI is also advancing carbon capture and storage by carrying out EPC work for Taiwan's first carbon storage ground facility, as well as a carbon capture pilot facility for a world-class semiconductor company. By the end of 2025, a cumulative NT$45.4 bn had been invested in green initiatives. The in-house developed CTCI Digital Twin and CTCI AI Smart Platform are deployed to enhance engineering quality and reduce carbon emissions. As an early adopter of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), CTCI implements biodiversity and zero-deforestation policies across all projects worldwide, striving to become a sustainability role model that seeks harmony with nature.

Social-wise, CTCI spared no effort in caring for the society, fostering a happy workplace, nurturing talent, and promoting sustainability education. It has created a diverse, equitable, and inclusive working environment for employees from 20 countries. With over 1,400 courses available on its digital learning platform, CTCI University enables employees to learn anytime, anywhere. CTCI has further launched a free, public version of the platform— CTCI Learning—to broaden access to knowledge and inspire the next generation. Through its charitable arm, the CTCI Education Foundation, CTCI continues to make significant contributions to sustainable engineering education. For many years, the CTCI Education Foundation, as a Taiwanese NGO, has joined the United Nations Climate Change Conferences, demonstrating Taiwan's contributions to sustainable engineering on the global stage.

Looking ahead, CTCI will uphold its vision of becoming "the most reliable global engineering services provider" by continuing to innovate green technologies and drive industry transformation. Working together with partners, CTCI aims to accelerate progress toward net zero emissions and establish a new benchmark grounded in the value of sustainability.

About CTCI www.ctci.com

CTCI (TWSE: 9933, TPEx: 5209, TPEx: 6803) is a global engineering services provider that offers a comprehensive range of services, products, and solutions. Since its founding in 1979, CTCI has strived to deliver the world's most reliable engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation & maintenance, and project management services. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CTCI serves the environmental, refinery, petrochemicals, power, transportation, industrial, advanced technology facilities, and LNG receiving terminals markets. The company has about 8,000 employees in around 50 operation bases spanning across more than 10 countries. CTCI aims to become a Guardian of Sustainable Earth by contributing to global sustainability through green engineering, and is committed to wielding its influence in the industry to create a low-carbon supply chain. It continues to engage its partners worldwide to deliver responsible business operations, jointly contributing to the planet's sustainable development. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index.

