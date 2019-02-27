CTCL Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS , March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

DelveInsight launched Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028

Key topics covered

The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma epidemiology in the 7 MM, covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan

market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma epidemiology in the 7 MM, covering , EU5 ( , , , , UK) & The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report includes both the current and emerging therapies

market report includes both the current and emerging therapies The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report includes global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM

market report includes global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market

"Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market share in 2016 was the highest for the United States followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan."

CTCL market size for the Early Stage First Line & Second Line Therapies in the United States was found to be approximately USD 28.22 Million and USD 265.3 Million respectively in 2016.

CTCL treatment depends on the disease stage. Early stage therapies are topical, including corticosteroids, retinoids, imiquimod (Aldara), ultraviolet A irradiation (PUVA), and total skin electron beam therapy. Systemic therapies are introduced in the advanced stages where the disease is widespread and/or resistant to topical treatment. These include interferon alpha injections, stem cell transplant, alemtuzumab (MabCampath) and other chemotherapy regimens. The FDA approved drugs include Istodax (romidepsin), Valchlor (mechlorethamine), Uvadex (methoxsalen), Targretin (bexarotene) and Zolinza (vorinostat).

A myriad of scheduled launches of emerging therapies within the forecast period (2018-27) is expected to change the dynamics of the CTCL market. The speculation garnered on the basis of the positive results exhibited by the ongoing clinical trials with respect to the drugs under development.

The market is focusing on to provide better treatment options for CTCL with the continuous efforts in research and development, with the involvement of key players like

Celgene Corporation

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd

Actelion

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Eisai Co., Ltd

and many others.

Drugs that are involved are

Istodax (Romidepsin)

Potelegio (Mogamulizumab)

Valchlor/ Ledaga (Mechlorethamine)

Uvadex (Methoxsalen)

Targretin (Bexarotene)

And many others

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Market Overview at a Glance

3. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Disease Background and Overview

4. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Incident Population in 7MM

6. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Country Wise-Epidemiology

6.1. United States

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. Spain

6.7. The United Kingdom

6.8. Japan

7. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7.1. International Lymphoma Radiation Oncology Group Guidelines for Modern Radiation Therapy for Primary Cutaneous Lymphomas

7.2. United States

7.3. Europe

8. Unmet Needs

9. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Marketed Drugs

9.1. Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation

9.2. Potelegio (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd.

9.3. Valchlor/ Ledaga (Mechlorethamine): Actelion

9.5. Targretin (Bexarotene): Eisai Co., Ltd.

9.6. Zolinza (Vorinostat): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

9.7. Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin): Seattle Genetics

10. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Emerging Therapies

11. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) 7 Major Market Analysis

12. The United States Market Outlook

13. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

13.1. Germany

13.2. France

13.3. Italy

13.4. Spain

13.5. United Kingdom

13.6. Japan: Market Outlook

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. Report Methodology

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+91-9650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP