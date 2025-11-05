Attendees Don't Want to Miss CTEK's Tradition of a Show-Stopping Vehicle at SEMA 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK , the global leader in battery management solutions, continued its tradition of show-stopping vehicle unveils during its press conference on Tuesday, November 4 in Central Hall booth #23933. In addition to unveiling its next-generation products in the U.S., Ruffian Cars also unveiled the Ruffian Plymouth GT-1, an extraordinary fusion of vintage design and modern racing technology, at the CTEK booth. Conceived in the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship, the Ruffian Plymouth GT-1 exemplifies what happens when inspiration, engineering excellence, and a respect for heritage converge.

CTEK Powers The Unveil Of The Ruffian35: A Modern Masterpiece Born From The Soul Of A 1935 Plymouth

"CTEK has become known for its incredible vehicle unveils at SEMA—each one showcasing creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation at the highest level," said Steve Hayes, Head of CTEK North America. "The Ruffian Plymouth GT-1 continues that legacy, combining the artistry of a vintage hot rod with the performance of a modern race car. It's a perfect example of the passion and precision that define both Ruffian Cars and CTEK."

A Vision Realized

The Ruffian Plymouth GT-1 is a hot rod like no other. Its carbon fiber fenders sit gracefully atop an original all-steel 1930s Plymouth body, preserving every mark of history—from scratches and dents to patches of patina—now sealed under deep clear coat. The result is an authentic time capsule reimagined for the modern era.

Within its timeless lines lies a race-bred heart: a GT-1 chassis, once the most victorious car in the Crane Cams V8 StockCar Series, now reborn as the structural foundation of this special build.

"The Ruffian Plymouth GT-1 is what happens when you listen to the quiet whispers of the universe," says Chris Ashton of Ruffian Cars. "We had all these orphaned components—pieces from projects past—that somehow came together to form something truly one of a kind: a Viper-powered, road racing, street-legal 1935 Plymouth hot rod coupe."

Power and Precision

Under the hood, the Viper Gen IV V10, meticulously rebuilt by Prefix Race Engines, has been stroked to 9.0 liters and fortified with forged internals to deliver 803 horsepower and 741 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a Tick Performance 6-speed TR6060 transmission and a Ford 9-inch floater rear axle, the Ruffian Plymouth GT-1 commands both brute strength and finesse—nearly matching the original GT-1 race car's power, and exceeding its torque by several hundred pound-feet.

Engineering Excellence

Every detail in the Ruffian Plymouth GT-1 serves a purpose. The radiator and cooling system have been re-engineered to reside in the trunk, cleverly disguised as the Plymouth's original spare tire. A Sweet dual power rack and pinion system ensures agile handling, while Penske adjustable coilovers and AP Racing brakes deliver precision performance worthy of its competition pedigree.

Key Technical Specifications:

Engine: 800hp 9.0L Gen IV Viper V10 by Prefix

Chassis: Riggins Engineering GT-1 tube chassis (2002)

Transmission: 6-speed TR6060 by Tick Performance

Suspension: Double wishbone front / three-link rear

Brakes: AP Racing & StopTech with Porterfield pads

Body: Original all-steel 1935 Plymouth, carbon fenders

Weight: 2,900 lbs

Powered by CTEK

As with all Ruffian builds, reliable power management is paramount. CTEK's advanced charging technology ensures the Ruffian Plymouth GT-1's high-performance electrical systems remain optimized for both street and track use. From maintenance charging to show readiness, CTEK products provide the confidence builders and drivers depend on.

See it at SEMA 2025

CTEK invites all SEMA attendees to visit booth #23933 in the Central Hall to get an exclusive look at the Ruffian Plymouth GT-1 while exploring the full range of products and see the future of battery charging technology.

For more information, visit www.CTEK.com or follow @CTEKChargers on Instagram and Facebook.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

SOURCE CTEK