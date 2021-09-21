CTI Awarded $188M GSA FEDSIM SBIR Phase III Contract to Provide Multi-Domain Analysis, Evaluation, and Software for Tactical and Remote Operations

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI announces it has been awarded a $188M GSA FEDSIM SBIR Phase III contract: "Multi-Domain Analysis, Evaluation, and Software for Tactical and Remote Operations (MAESTRO)." MAESTRO is a multi-sponsor, combined effort for engineering services and software development to integrate SBIR technologies into existing manned and unmanned vehicles and cloud solutions, leveraging CTI's Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) developed technology. CTI has developed a range of technologies in the SBIR program, including enhanced and advanced air, ground, and sea mission awareness and control; analysis of "Big Data" from tactical and operational environments for discerning patterns of life, opportunities for exploitation, and awareness of own force vulnerabilities; visualization, understanding, and response to denied and degraded navigation and timing environments; enhanced planning, analysis, and review of manned and unmanned platform missions; and advanced software architectures and approaches for dynamic, flexible, secure applications from the edge of the battlefield to the operations center to the global cloud. The contract provides for a five-year period of performance.

"CTI continues to create forward-leaning, innovative solutions for autonomy, manned and unmanned systems and teaming, and other critical fields of endeavor to help ensure the success of the United States and our military forces." said Dustan Hellwig, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of CTI. "Our MAESTRO contract enables continued transition of our SBIR-based inventions and technologies, rapid enhancement and integration of capabilities into experiments, exercises, program efforts. CTI is excited to partner with both new and existing resource sponsors on successful execution of projects through this contract and in partnership with our GSA customer."