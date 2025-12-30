CTI Calls For Higher Standards in Prop Firm Evaluations

With evaluation failures and payout issues on the rise, CTI urges firms to adopt fairer, more transparent practices.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As more traders turn to prop firms for funding and opportunity, City Traders Imperium (CTI) is warning the industry about evaluation practices that set traders up to fail. The firm is calling for an industry-wide shift away from "gotcha" culture - a system that quietly traps traders with hidden rules, inconsistent payouts, and unclear performance criteria.

CTI's stance follows a growing wave of concern from traders and regulators. Recent high-profile cases have underscored just how vulnerable traders can be in a space with limited oversight, raising important questions about transparency, accountability, and business practices across the sector.

Ambiguous terms and payout delays are among the most common complaints. According to Traders Union, most traders fail to complete evaluations, and even those who succeed often exit within a few months due to stress and unclear rules. These issues are especially damaging for newer traders who pay high challenge fees with the expectation of a fair opportunity.

While many prop firms present evaluations as a fair path to funding, some undermine that promise with hidden rules and inconsistent criteria that derail traders before they get a chance to prove themselves. From intraday equity drawdowns that punish unrealized gains to ambiguous terms that shift after sign-up, the trader experience can become a test of policy navigation.

"We believe funding should be earned, but the playing field has to be fair," said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium. "Traders deserve to know what they're signing up for, and they deserve to be evaluated on skill, not trick questions."

CTI is encouraging firms to adopt straightforward standards: clear evaluation rules, transparent profit splits, fast payouts, and honest disclosure about how challenges are run. These aren't difficult to implement, but they remain elusive across much of the industry.

"Some firms treat failure as the business model," Najat added. "Traders pay to participate, but then run into hidden traps - rules that shift without notice, technical limitations, or sudden disqualifications that only appear once profits are on the table."

In addition to structural issues within prop firm evaluations, CTI notes that part of the problem also stems from trader behaviour itself. A growing number of participants approach evaluations with gambling-style tactics, chasing high-risk setups or attempting to exploit loopholes that are explicitly prohibited within the industry.

This not only undermines their own chances of success but also places additional strain on prop firms, contributing to an environment where rules tighten and trust erodes. Such behaviour reinforces a cycle that harms the entire industry, making it even more difficult for genuine, disciplined traders to thrive.

The firm also points to the rise of payout marketing as a distraction from the real issue: whether firms consistently honor their obligations. CTI notes a growing trend among prop firms to highlight fast payouts in their marketing - a shift that reflects increasing pressure for transparency and reliability.

For CTI, fair evaluations are the foundation of long-term success - not just for traders, but for the prop trading industry itself. The company emphasizes structured growth, supportive feedback, and clear communication throughout its programs.

Learn more at: citytradersimperium.com

About City Traders Imperium

City Traders Imperium (CTI) is a proprietary trading firm that provides funded trading programs designed to support long-term trader development. Since 2018, CTI has offered transparent evaluations, flexible capital allocations, and structured growth opportunities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773958/CTI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CTI