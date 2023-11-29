CTI Expands AV Services to Research Triangle

Thirty-fourth US location in Raleigh, NC Promises Superior AV Integration and Service

 RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has opened a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina, offering installations and service to Research Triangle Park and the greater Research Triangle Area. This is the company's thirty-fourth location. CTI serves customers nationwide, with locations spread from Michigan to Texas, New Jersey to California, and worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI Raleigh

CTI Raleigh

Address:

633 Hutton St, Suite 101 and 103, Raleigh, NC 27606

Phone:

Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051, Office: (984) 308-0291

Email:

info@cti.com

Hours:

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST

"We're excited to open the new office in the Research Triangle!" says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, "This is our third East Coast location, and between Research Triangle Park, dozens of the biggest tech and life science companies in the world, three major research universities, and a host of smaller colleges, we look forward to bringing our Fast, Fair, and Flexible solutions and service to new customers and better serve our existing clients."

About CTI
CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 34 locations nationwide and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration.

For more information, contact Tobi Tungl, Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE CTI

