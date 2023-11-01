CTI Expands to Bentonville, Arkansas

News provided by

CTI

01 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Thirty-third US location marks the global AV Integrator's continued growth.

DLC , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has opened a new office in Bentonville, Arkansas. This is the company's thirty-third location and its second in Arkansas. CTI serves customers across the US, with locations from New Jersey to California. and worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance.

Location: CTI Bentonville
Address: 1211 SE 28th Street, Suite 1, Bentonville AR 72712
Phone: Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051, Office: 479-434-1342
Email: [email protected]
Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST

"Bentonville is the home of the world's largest retailer and offices for 1,600 vendors that serve it, along with an amazing collection of locally owned small businesses," says John Laughlin, CEO and President of CTI "and Northwest Arkansas hosts the offices or headquarters of nearly 400 Fortune 500 companies. It's a tremendous opportunity for CTI Fair, Fast, and Flexible approach to design consulting, integration, and service to shine.

About CTI
CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 34 locations nationwide and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration. 

For more information, contact: Tobi Tungl, Chief Marketing Officer | press@cti.com

