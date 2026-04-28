CTIA Announces Kurt Schaubach as Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced that Kurt Schaubach will join the organization as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, bringing more than three decades of experience advancing next-generation wireless technologies and spectrum innovation.

CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced that Kurt Schaubach will join the organization as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, bringing more than three decades of experience advancing next-generation wireless technologies and spectrum innovation.

In this role, Schaubach will lead CTIA's technology strategy, advancing U.S. leadership in 5G, 6G, spectrum policy, cybersecurity and emerging wireless innovation, while working closely with industry leaders, policymakers, and global stakeholders. He joins CTIA from Federated Wireless, where he served as Chief Technology Officer.

"Wireless networks are the backbone of America's innovation economy, and Kurt brings the deep technical expertise and forward-looking vision needed to ensure U.S. leadership in the next generation of connectivity," said Ajit Pai, President and CEO of CTIA. "Kurt has been at the forefront of cutting-edge wireless solutions."

"Wireless connectivity is entering a new era—where networks don't just connect people, but power intelligent systems, enable real-time decision-making, and support the next wave of innovation," said Schaubach. "I'm excited to join CTIA at this pivotal moment and work with industry leaders to advance policies and technologies that will strengthen America's global leadership."

As CTO, Schaubach will oversee CTIA's technical initiatives across spectrum, network evolution, security, device certification, and emerging technologies, including the integration of AI into wireless networks and the development of future 6G capabilities.

SOURCE CTIA