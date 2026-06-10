CTIA Publishes Wireless Device Grading Standard in Support of Greater Transparency for Pre-Owned Devices

Update enables global e-commerce marketplaces to translate wholesale market device condition grading criteria into direct-to-consumer relatable terms, further promoting customer trust in pre-owned devices.

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced the publication of Version 5.1 of the CTIA Wireless Device Grading Scales Criteria and Definitions. Developed by CTIA's Reverse Logistics and Service Quality (RLSQ) Working Group, this updated version provides guidance for mapping wholesale market device condition grading criteria into direct-to-consumer relatable terms.

"Before now, it was unclear how wholesale market grading translated into direct-to-consumer e-commerce marketplace resale," said Craig Feely, Head of Galaxy Value Innovation at Samsung Electronics America Mobile Experience. "By establishing a global standard, contributing CTIA member companies are demonstrating their commitment to improving trust, transparency, and consistency in the consumer purchase journey."

This initiative was driven by a collaborative effort from OEMs, carriers, reverse logistics facilities, and D2C e-commerce platforms like Amazon Renewed, eBay, and Swappa. The update maps cosmetic criteria, standardized functional testing procedures, and defined requirements for battery health and genuine parts declaration.

"We're excited to be part of this industry-wide effort advancing consistency and transparency in the secondary market. Established grading and validation standards ensure consumers can shop confidently and receive fully-functional pre-owned devices that have been thoroughly tested," said Ben Edwards, Swappa Founder and CEO.

This voluntary mapping of established grading standards offers the global trading ecosystem an industry-recognized framework to assess the condition of second-life devices with greater confidence prior to resale. By doing so, the industry achieves a more consistent benchmark for quality, in turn delivering a more transparent buying experience for consumers.

"A shared, customer-centric grading language is an important step for the second-life device market. CTIA's updated criteria helps the industry align how devices are graded, so buyers know what to expect and sellers can list more clearly," said Mikhaila Amora, Director, Global Lead & US GM Electronics and Home.

"An industry-standard grading system creates essential consistency and clarity," said Kirstie Pillay at Amazon Renewed. "Sellers gain confidence in their listing quality, while customers get the transparency they need to make informed purchasing decisions."

More information on the CTIA RLSQ Working Group and the updated wireless device grading standard is available here.

About CTIA

CTIA® is the trade association representing the U.S. wireless industry. Our members include wireless providers, device manufacturers, suppliers, as well as messaging and technology companies. CTIA advocates at all levels of government for policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment to keep America connected and competitive. Founded in 1984, CTIA is based in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE CTIA