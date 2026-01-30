CTIA Announces Support of Trump Accounts for Employees

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced it will support the U.S. government's Trump Accounts program by making its own contributions for eligible children of its employees.

"We are proud to be at the vanguard of participation in the Trump Account program," said Ajit Pai, CTIA President and CEO. "Programs like these are critical to helping young Americans develop financial literacy and build long-term economic opportunity – things all of us can and should work together to support. CTIA shares the Administration's commitment to families and workforce development, and we are deeply invested in ensuring that America remains the best place in the world to live, work, and innovate."

530A accounts are tax-deferred savings vehicles for children under 18, seeded with a $1,000 federal contribution for children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028.

CTIA has been named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post for the last seven consecutive years. The selection is based on employee feedback on areas such pay, benefits, leadership, engagement, and more.

For additional information and program updates, visit TrumpAccounts.gov.

