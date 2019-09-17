CTIA Launches New '5G Futures' Event Series, Programs Planned in Four Cities This Fall

"From new smartphone applications to driverless cars, remote healthcare, connected education and more, the future is being built on 5G. And 5G is happening now, in communities across the country. We're excited to bring 5G Futures to the cities where next-generation wireless is coming to life and foster conversations about how 5G will transform these communities," said Nick Ludlum, SVP and Chief Communications Officer of CTIA.

Each 5G Futures event features a unique set of speakers and panelists. Confirmed speakers include U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Todd Young (R-IN), state and local elected officials, and wireless industry experts from AT&T, Ericsson, Intel, Sprint, T-Mobile, Qualcomm, and Verizon.

CTIA is proud to partner with the Center for Houston's Future, Denver Chamber of Commerce, Minneapolis Regional Chamber and Indy Chamber to bring 5G Futures to each city, respectively, on the following dates:

For more information about the 5G Futures event series and to register for any of the events, visit www.ctia.org/news/5g-futures.

