CTIA Launches Retail Certification Program For Wireless Device Repair

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced the Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) Authorized Service Provider (ASP) Certification Program. The WISE ASP program creates a network of certified retail locations, helping consumers identify qualified providers that meet the highest standards for service quality and wireless device repair.

"The WISE ASP program will benefit the millions of U.S. wireless consumers by establishing industry standards that provide a consistent and reliable experience when they need their wireless device repaired. On average, consumers are now keeping their wireless device for 33 months, increasingly the likelihood it will need repair over the course of its lifetime," said Tom Sawanobori, CTIA SVP and Chief Technology Officer.

Certified retail locations must meet defined operational requirements including providing a customer-friendly experience, safety measures, security, device diagnosis and triage processes. Participating WISE ASP certified locations are also required to have WISE-certified technicians on staff with at least one certified technician available to customers during posted business hours. WISE-certified technicians have completed a training curriculum that provides them with a comprehensive background in smartphone repair including parts identification, repair tools, diagnostics, device disassembly and reassembly, and guidance for handling the lithium-ion batteries in today's smartphones.

"Both uBreakiFix and our parent company, Asurion, are committed to the highest levels of quality and providing the best service in the industry," said uBreakiFix President and Co-founder Justin Wetherill. "The WISE ASP program will give consumers peace of mind that repairs will meet or exceed industry standards, and we are proud to have played a role in establishing that standard." uBreakiFix, recently acquired by Asurion, operates 540 stores providing walk-in repair options for a wide variety of mobile devices.

The WISE ASP program was created by the CTIA Reverse Logistics and Service Quality (RLSQ) Working Groups, and is a continuation of the groups' work in establishing industry-led standards for pre-owned wireless devices in the marketplace.

"We are very excited to see the launch of the WISE ASP program, having been among the first companies to join CTIA's RLSQ Working Group and help to develop the requirements," said Chris Johncke, CEO, iFixYouri. "The industry has needed a bar to be set as a standard, and we are confident that we have accomplished that with the introduction of WISE Certification. This certification will help build consumer confidence while strengthening the repair industry."

The CTIA RLSQ Working Groups convene members representing the entire reverse logistics community to address the wireless industry's challenges, set certification standards for technicians, establish common device grading definitions and methodology, and develop requirements for service facilities and retailers for industry-recognized standards in repair and refurbishment of wireless devices.

