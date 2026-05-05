CTIA Names Preston Wise Senior Vice President of External and State Affairs

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced that Preston Wise has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of External and State Affairs. Wise brings a deep background in public policy and strategic engagement to the association.

CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced that Preston Wise has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of External and State Affairs. Wise brings a deep background in public policy and strategic engagement to the association.

Wise will lead the wireless industry's efforts navigating an increasingly complex state and local regulatory landscape. He will oversee CTIA's advocacy for policies that accelerate wireless investment, streamline infrastructure deployment, and expand connectivity across the country. Wise will also manage the Association's coalition-building and philanthropy initiatives.

"Preston is a dynamic leader who understands how to deliver results in a rapidly evolving policy environment," said Ajit Pai, President and CEO of CTIA. "His extensive experience working with a diverse range of policymakers, business leaders, and community stakeholders will strengthen our ability to champion the wireless industry's priorities across the nation. With his leadership and our strong ESA team, CTIA can help ensure that forward-thinking policies at the state and local levels promote innovation and expand connectivity in communities nationwide."

Prior to joining CTIA, Wise held leadership roles in both the private and public sectors, including serving with distinction at the Federal Communications Commission.

"I am honored to join CTIA and the wireless industry," said Wise. "Wireless connectivity is the backbone of the modern economy, powering opportunity and innovation for millions of Americans. I look forward to advancing a policy agenda that encourages long-term investment and helps every community benefit from wireless innovation and investment."

SOURCE CTIA