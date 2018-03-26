CTL Announces Fast Track Service for Education Customers

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an Oregon-based company specializing in rugged 1:1 Chromebook solutions for K12 education, announced today from the California Charter Schools Conference (CCSC), a new level of service offerings for education customers. The new 'Fast Track' Service drives home CTL's focus and understanding of the education market.

Support from US-based Dedicated Chrome Specialists

Education customers can rely on a CTL Chrome specialist, whether it's help with cloud print, warranty coverage, or tracking repairs. CTL's professional Chrome specialists are based in CTL's Oregon headquarters, not an overseas call center.

Free Domestic Shipping over 100 Units

CTL's Fast Track Service includes free shipping for domestic education customer orders over 100 units. This helps school districts to stretch limited budgets.

2-Way RMA Shipping for In-Warranty Products

CTL rolled out 2-way RMA shipping for education customers late last year and was overwhelmed by the positive response. When a qualified school does have an RMA in the first year for an in-warranty product, CTL covers the cost of shipping the defective product or part back to CTL as well as the cost of shipping the replacement.

Five-day Guaranteed Repair Turnaround

In addition to covering 2-way RMA shipping, CTL's Fast Track service includes five-day guarantee turnaround for repairs. This gives school IT and administrators visibility into when repairs will be completed and when their devices will be back up running for students.

Self-Service Repair Option and Access to Easily Purchase Spare Parts

CTL allows qualified school IT personnel to replace batteries, LCD screens, Keyboards, and a variety of other Chromebook components. CTL makes it easy for schools with out-of-warranty CTL Chromebooks to purchase spare parts for their own repairs on ctl.net. This has been a popular option in districts with large Chromebook deployments, as it eliminates shipping time for repairs.

"At CTL, we pride ourselves on developing comprehensive 1:1, which is what the Fast Track Service program is all about. This program was designed based on feedback from our education customers, and it demonstrates our dedication to putting them first in all stages of 1:1 mobile device programs."

Erik Stromquist, President of CTL

For more information about CTL's Chrome solutions for education, visit CTL.net or email websales@ctl.net.

About CTL

Based in Beaverton, OR and founded in 1989, we are CTL. We're not just a Chromebook manufacturer. We're committed to advancing technology to shape a better tomorrow. We build durable, affordable, easy-to-use Chrome products and provide tailored, end-to-end solutions to ensure that our Education customers are always taken care of. Our award-winning education solutions include rugged Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, classroom and IT management tools, learning apps, and professional development. You can find out more about CTL®, at www.ctl.net.

