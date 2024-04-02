CTL to Present at CoSN on 5G and the Future of Private Wireless Networks

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education, will present at the upcoming Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) conference in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, April 9, at 11:45 a.m. on the topic of "What's Next in Connected Chromebooks: 5G and Private Wireless Networks." The session will be presented in partnership with Google and the Murray City School District, Utah.

About the Presentation

CTL LTE Chromebooks

The interactive session with CTL and Google leadership will share new developments for ChromeOS and connected Chromebooks with a focus on next-generation 5G capability, private wireless network (PWN) support, and new features to better manage eSIM and carrier profiles. Murray City School District will share how they deployed a private wireless network with connected Chromebooks to improve digital access for all. The discussion will also include the future roadmap for connected Chromebooks. Attendees will learn and contribute to making connected Chromebooks financially sustainable, environmentally responsible, and simpler to administer for all schools.

Presenters include:

Erik Stromquist , CEO, CTL Corporation

, CEO, CTL Corporation Mike Manahay, VP of Business Development and Government Affairs, CTL Corporation

Ibrahim Ferouz , Product Manager, Google

, Product Manager, Google Jason Eyre , Technology Department Coordinator, Murray City School District

CTL will also exhibit at the show in booth 22.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions provider on a mission to empower success at school, in the workplace, and at home. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle support from purchase through buy-back and recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

Contact: Mark Jorgensen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 5038660850

SOURCE CTL