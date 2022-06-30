CTL Chromebooks Win "Best of Show" Tech & Learning Awards at ISTE Live 2022

CTL Chromebooks NL72-L, PX11E and PX14EX were recognized in celebration of "the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world."

NEW ORLEANS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three CTL's Chromebooks were recognized today at ISTE Live 2022 as winners of "Best in Show" Tech & Learning Awards.

As noted by Tech & Learning, the awards celebrate "the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world" and recognize "exhibitors who show the greatest promise to the industry, according to the U.S.'s most tech-savvy and knowledgeable educators."

"It was great to be back in person at ISTELive22 and see so many examples of innovation on the exhibit hall floor," says Christine Weiser, content director for Tech & Learning. "Our judges chose the following winners as examples of excellence in terms of value, quality, ease of use, and versatility. Congratulations to our winners!"

The CTL Chromebook winners:

NL72-L

With remote learning becoming an integral part of K-12 Education, it is crucial to have a reliable and secure internet connection. Teachers and students can achieve that with the CTL Chromebook NL72-L and an unlimited data plan.

Students can power on through work and play more efficiently with reduced loading times and fast-firing speeds. IT administrators can feel secure knowing this device is up-to-date with the latest security software and automatic updates from Google. The LTE capability allows flexibility for remote learners to keep in touch from anywhere, or connect to a network with Intel WiFi AX201.

The NL72-L features an Intel® Jasper Lake processor that handles multiple tabs, video chat and streaming without sacrificing quality. A new and improved rotating camera allows users to take advantage of 360 degree views for video calls and more.

PX11E

The CTL Chromebook PX11E enables students to maximize their productivity by taking advantage of a faster and more powerful processor that makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously.

The PX11E features Intel Jasper Lake processors that are up to 35% more powerful than previous generation processors. Equipped with WiFi 6 with MU-MIMO technology, it allows users to work comfortably from home or in the classroom. Responsive WiFi 6 ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long. The CTL Chromebook PX11E features a lightweight, slim and rugged design that is ready to be used anywhere and everywhere. It has a Google AUE of June 2029.

PX14EX

Running multiple applications is effortless with the CTL Chromebook PX14EX as it's equipped with the latest technology in processors, connectivity, graphics and security. The PX14EX features an Intel® Jasper Lake processor that is up to 35% more powerful than previous generation processors, making it ideal for use in K-12 Education.

Equipped with WiFi 6, MU-MIMO technology, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Intel® Quad-Core 5100 processor allows users to work comfortably from home, work or the classroom. Responsive WiFi 6 ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long.

The PX14EX features a lightweight, slim and rugged design that is ready to be used anywhere and everywhere. Its Google Auto Update Expiration (AUE) is June 2029.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

