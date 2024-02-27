CTL Demonstrates World's First 5G RedCap Capable Chromebooks at Mobile World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud computing solution leader for education and enterprise, will demonstrate the world's first Chromebook supporting 5G RedCap connectivity powered by, which was the world's first announced commercial release 17 5G RedCap modem RF system.

CTL is preparing its Chromebook product lines for the future, where 5G will replace LTE connectivity. With more schools and enterprises standing up private cellular networks for anytime, anywhere connectivity, CTL is at the forefront of bringing built-in 5G connectivity to Chromebook devices.

CTL Chromebook NL73 Series

Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO, said, "CTL is committed to developing and introducing affordable solutions for the education and enterprise markets. We believe there is a big opportunity to address the digital divide by providing more advanced and affordable private network solutions to extend internet access to every user regardless of location. We are thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies in demonstrating 5G next-gen possibilities at this year's Mobile World Congress."

CTL will demonstrate its 5G RedCap-supported Chromebook based on the Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System on the CTL Chromebook NL73 Series in Hall 5, Stand 5133, at Mobile World Congress. Technology featured in the demo includes:

Intel® Processor N100

11.6" HD touchscreen

16 GB DDR-5/5X RAM

128 GB UFS storage

Intel AX211Wi-Fi 6E

Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 Modem-RF System

"Congratulations to CTL on the groundbreaking achievement of demonstrating their Chromebook that supports 5G RedCap and our Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System," said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Broadband & Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This milestone showcases our commitment to bridging the digital divide with fast speeds, low latency, and reliable connectivity, which users expect from 5G. We are proud to collaborate with CTL in driving innovation and bringing the benefits of 5G RedCap to Chromebook users worldwide."

Interested parties may request a demo with CTL directly at CTL.net or set up a meeting.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions provider on a mission to empower success at school, in the workplace, and at home. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle support from purchase through buy-back and recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Cloud Premier Partner and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

