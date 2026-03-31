The CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-7 delivers a powerful, practical solution to modernize and streamline display technology for businesses.

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading technology lifecycle solution provider, today announced the expansion of its enterprise product portfolio with the launch of the CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-7. This high-performance, Intel® Core™ i7-powered Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) device transforms interactive displays into secure, manageable, and powerful ChromeOS hubs.

CTL Expands Enterprise Product Portfolio with New Version of Chromebox OPS for Interactive Displays

Designed specifically for the demands of the modern corporate environment, the OPx1-7 provides a seamless "plug-and-play" upgrade for meeting rooms, digital signage, and retail kiosks. Integrating the Chromebox directly into a standard OPS slot eliminates cable clutter and external hardware, enabling businesses to power and manage existing displays with the full Google ChromeOS ecosystem

"Enterprises are looking for ways to modernize their workspaces without the massive capital expenditure of replacing entire display fleets," said Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL. "Our Chromebox OPS i7 offers a fast, easy way to refresh existing displays while providing the industry-leading security and low total cost of ownership (TCO) that defines ChromeOS."

A Chromebox OPS is a specialized, compact computing device that combines the features of a traditional Chromebox with the standardized Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) form factor. It seamlessly integrates into the back of most interactive displays, instantly bringing the interoperability and manageability of ChromeOS and the Google ecosystem.

Enterprise-Grade Power and Versatility

The new i7 configuration delivers elite performance for data-heavy applications, high-resolution video conferencing, and complex digital signage content. The CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-7 is available in two configurations:

The enterprise bundle. Includes the hardware paired with a ChromeOS Enterprise Upgrade license, offering IT departments comprehensive orchestration through the Google Admin console.

Includes the hardware paired with a ChromeOS Enterprise Upgrade license, offering IT departments comprehensive orchestration through the Google Admin console. Standalone hardware. Available for organizations with existing ChromeOS Enterprise Upgrades or specialized deployment needs (e.g., the Chrome Kiosk & Signage Upgrade).

Key Business Features & Specifications

The OPx1-7 future-proofs corporate infrastructure with premium specifications:

Advanced performance. The Intel® Core™ i7 processor ensures smooth multitasking and rapid response times for resource-intensive enterprise software.

The Intel® Core™ i7 processor ensures smooth multitasking and rapid response times for resource-intensive enterprise software. Ultra-HD visuals. Full 4K support delivers professional-grade clarity for presentations and high-impact digital brand messaging.

Full 4K support delivers professional-grade clarity for presentations and high-impact digital brand messaging. Plug and play operation. Plug the device into a standard OPS port and connect to your Google tech ecosystem instantly with powerful Wi-Fi and the automatic integration capabilities of ChromeOS.

Plug the device into a standard OPS port and connect to your Google tech ecosystem instantly with powerful Wi-Fi and the automatic integration capabilities of ChromeOS. Next-gen connectivity. Features Wi-Fi 6E with dual antennas for stable, high-bandwidth wireless networking, alongside Bluetooth 5.3 and Gigabit LAN.

Features with dual antennas for stable, high-bandwidth wireless networking, alongside Bluetooth 5.3 and Gigabit LAN. Comprehensive I/O. Equipped with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0a, and a dedicated recovery button for simplified maintenance.

Equipped with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0a, and a dedicated recovery button for simplified maintenance. Long-term reliability. Google Automatic Updates are supported through 2032, ensuring a decade of security and feature enhancements.

Strategic Benefits for IT Departments

Centralized fleet management. Deploy, update, and manage thousands of units remotely via the Google Admin console, significantly reducing "boots on the ground" IT requirements.

Deploy, update, and manage thousands of units remotely via the Google Admin console, significantly reducing "boots on the ground" IT requirements. Security by design. ChromeOS provides a sandboxed environment with Verified Boot and automatic encryption, making it the most secure choice for protecting sensitive corporate data.

ChromeOS provides a sandboxed environment with Verified Boot and automatic encryption, making it the most secure choice for protecting sensitive corporate data. Sustainability and TCO. As a B Corp, CTL designed this device to breathe new life into existing hardware, reducing e-waste and extending the lifecycle of expensive interactive panels.

"This device can run digital displays seamlessly in any number of environments, including healthcare, airports, retail, restaurants, hospitality, and other industries where managing digital signage easily – and securely – is vital," said Jeremy Burnett, VP of Technology, CTL.

A Comprehensive Set of Companion Services

Easy ChromeOS device manageability combined with CTL's Lifecycle Services reduces the burdens of deployment and device management for IT departments. CTL helps customers create, deploy, maintain, and sustain their technology programs with services that include:

1:1 program planning and advice

Device configuration and deployment services

Configurable warranty plans

Continuing care with genuine spare parts, end-of-life trade-ins, IT asset disposition services, and responsible recycling.

As with all CTL orders, CTL customers receive numerous perks, including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning and free shipping.

Availability

The CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-7 is available now. Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here.

About CTL

For tech leaders stretched thin, CTL is more than a vendor—we're a strategic technology partner. CTL replaces transactional vendors with a side-by-side partnership, delivering award-winning product and service solutions that streamline the entire technology lifecycle. Today, customers in more than 65 countries rely on CTL's Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as deployment, maintenance, and IT asset disposition lifecycle services. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information on CTL solutions, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Michelle Manson

425-269-9035

[email protected]

SOURCE CTL Corporation