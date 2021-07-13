CTL Extends Free Offer of Zero-Touch Enrollment Services (ZTE) with Purchase of Chromebooks

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL has extended its promotional offer of free Google Zero-Touch Enrollment (ZTE) services with the purchase of CTL Chromebooks. CTL is a pre-provisioning partner for Google ZTE and provides free ZTE enrollment to streamline an organization's Chromebook deployments.

With zero-touch enrollment, CTL is able to drop ship a fleet of CTL Chrome devices that will automatically enroll the end user and register the device without manual preparation. Once the device is in the hands of the user, all that's left to do is turn on the device and connect to the internet.

CTL has already had success with zero-touch enrollment with existing customers who have easily deployed Chromebooks for 1:1 distance learning in half the time it takes compared to normal white glove provisioning. CTL is extending its promotional offer of free ZTE services with the purchase of Chromebooks to encourage schools and organizations to simplify the Chromebook deployment process by switching to a hands-free process. Learn more about the CTL Google zero-touch enrollment (ZTE) process here and find out how to easily add ZTE services to your Chromebook deployment plans.

Preparing your Chrome devices for use has never been easier with Google zero-touch enrollment. For the latest Chromebooks and Chromeboxes visit ctl.net or please contact us if you are interested in bulk purchasing.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

Contact: Mike Mahanay

Email: [email protected]

Number: 800-642-3087

SOURCE CTL

