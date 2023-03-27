CTL Introduces "Secure" Special Edition of the CTL Chromebook PX11E at NCCE 2023

TACOMA, Wash., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading manufacturer of award-winning Chrome OS solutions, announced today at NCCE 2023 the introduction of a new "Secure" Special Edition of the CTL Chromebook PX11E.

CTL PX11E Secure Edition

"This device's secure, semi-transparent bottom offers a unique and modern design that sets it apart from traditional Chromebooks. It allows users to see the inner workings of the device, which can be a valuable teaching tool and a great conversation starter," noted Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO. "It also makes it easier to look inside the device to find problems, like loose connections or damage from liquid, so that it can be fixed. The design is invaluable for organizations with security concerns related to on-premise mobile devices."

The PX11E is equipped with an Intel® Jasper Lake N4500 CPU, delivering up to 35% improved app performance and 78% better graphics than its predecessors. The device boasts a higher burst frequency and features a Google 'Everything Button,' screen capture button, an HD camera and microphone, multiple USB ports with PD and DP functions, and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities—opening endless possibilities!

This Chromebook has passed MIL-STD 810H testing for superior longevity, performance, and value, ensuring reliability and durability. The PX11E also has many years of Google support, with a June 2030 AUE.

What are the features that make this Chromebook an excellent value?

Features a unique semi-transparent bottom, allowing users to see the interior electronic 'guts' of the Chromebook

The bottom is secured by tamper proof type 6 security screws, with double Loctite threadlock, which can only be removed with a special tool.

This Chromebook features an Intel processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage to ensure effortless multitasking.

Its rugged design passes various MIL-STD 810H tests, making it perfect for demanding environments.

Uses a 180 degree "lay-flat" hinge to reduce the chance of hinge breaks.

With the Google Everything button and screen capture shortcut key, completing tasks has never been easier or faster.

The PX11E is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for maximum connection speed while using less energy.

Bluetooth 5.2 allows easy peripheral connectivity for added convenience.

Enjoy incredible video meetings with the advanced HD camera and digital microphone.

The non-proprietary USB-C port design offers fast data transfer speeds and convenient charging options for users.

With Google support until June 2030 , this Chromebook guarantees years of reliable service.

CTL Chromebook PX11E Special "Secure" Edition Specifications

Display Size: 11.6"

Resolution: 1366x768 HD

Platform: Jasper Lake

CPU: Intel N4500

CPU Specs: Dual Core, Up To 2.8GHz

RAM: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: 32 GB eMMC

Camera: HD 720P

Wi-Fi: 6 (Intel AX201)

Bluetooth: 5.0

Hinge: 127 degrees

USB 3.1 Ports: 1

USB-C Ports: 2

Weight: 2.5 lbs.

AUE: June 2030

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe.In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

SOURCE CTL