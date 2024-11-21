CTL Introduces Two New Chromebooks for Enterprise

The CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E and PX141G Series deliver amplified power and performance for professional users

Available CTL services add value for life cycle management: program planning, configuration and deployment, warranties and service plans, trade-ins, and continuing care

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today the introduction of two new 14" Chromebooks for enterprise: the CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G Series and the CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E Series. Featuring an included Chrome Enterprise Upgrade license, these new Chromebooks offer professionals the speed, power, and connectivity they need for daily on-the-go productivity. Easy ChromeOS device manageability combined with CTL's life cycle services reduces the burden on IT departments.

CTL Chromebooks for Enterprise CTL

"With an included Chrome Enterprise Upgrade license, these Chromebooks can be deployed instantly to serve in any number of enterprise applications, such as retail, healthcare, and front-line workers, for example. As a leader in the ChromeOS space, we know our customers will appreciate the design, performance, and, in the Chromebook Plus model, the enhanced AI and cybersecurity capabilities of this next-generation device," said Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL.

About the New CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G Series

In the enterprise, the new CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G Series devices enable IT administrators to deliver the productivity power workforce users need along with the creative tools they love. These Chromebooks integrate effortlessly into an existing IT infrastructure, minimizing deployment time and costs while simplifying ChromeOS device management. Finally, Chromebook Plus delivers stress-free security with built-in protection and the Titan C2 security chip.

The new CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G Series empowers users to be more productive, creative, and connected. Productivity is easy with Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, powered by 2x processing power, 2x the memory, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Advanced AI-powered writing, photo, and video tools foster new levels of creation and collaboration.

There are 2 models within the CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G Series:

CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141GX , 14" non-touch clamshell, Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage

, 14" non-touch clamshell, Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141GXT, 14" touchscreen clamshell, Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of UFS storage.

Additional specifications of the CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G Series include:

Powerful AI tools from Google including Help Me Write writing toolset, Magic Editor for Google Photos, AI generative backgrounds, and AI-powered video calling tools to enhance clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blur backgrounds on Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft® Teams

Support for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, with File Sync for working with Google apps offline

Stress-free cybersecurity with the Titan C2 security chip

Instant deployment capability with the included Chrome for Enterprise Upgrade license

Faster, smarter, seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and upgraded Bluetooth 5.3

Full HD viewing with 14" IPS 1920 x 1080p screens

Rugged durability based on MIL-STD-810H testing, drop testing from 75 cm, and hardened glass on touchscreen models

Easy video collaboration on any platform with the full HD 1080p webcam, 30 fps, with dual array mic and privacy shutter

Backlit, spill-resistant keyboards

180˚ lay-flat hinge for strength and durability

Significant I/O capability with the included 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, and SD card reader ports

Built-in 2x 2W stereo speaker with digital mic

Google automatic updates (AU) through June 2033

About the new CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E Series

The new CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E Series delivers fast, essential computing for the workforce. IT professionals will appreciate the easy IT integration and simple ChromeOS device management that Chromebooks are famous for.

There are 2 models within the CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E Series:

CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E , 14" non-touch clamshell, Intel® N100 quad-core processor with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, HD 1366 x 768 screen

, 14" non-touch clamshell, Intel® N100 quad-core processor with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, HD 1366 x 768 screen CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141EXT, 14" touchscreen clamshell, Intel® N100 quad-core processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of eMMC storage, FHD 1920 x 1080 screen.

Additional specifications of the CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E Series include:

Faster, smarter, seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and upgraded Bluetooth 5.3

Instant deployment capability with the included Chrome for Enterprise Upgrade license

HD 720p webcam, 30 fps, with dual array mic and privacy shutter

Spill-resistant keyboards

Rugged durability based on MIL-STD-810H testing, drop testing from 75 cm, and hardened glass on touchscreen models

180˚ lay-flat hinge for strength and durability

Significant I/O capability with the included 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, and SD card reader ports

Built-in 2x 2W stereo speaker with digital mic

The robust cybersecurity protections ChromeOS is known for

Google automatic updates (AU) through June 2033 .

As with all Chromebooks, CTL is offering its lifecycle management services to help customers create, deploy, and service their next Chromebook program innovation. Services include:

1:1 program planning and advice

Device configuration and deployment services

Warranty and service plans

Continuing care and end-of-life trade-ins and recycling.

Along the way, CTL Chromebook Plus customers will receive CTL perks including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning, free shipping, and 5-day turnarounds on OEM-expert service.

Available Now Online

The CTL Chromebook Plus PX141G Series and CTL Chromebook PX141E Series are now available for volume orders from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors, including Ingram Micro and TD Synnex. View the model options on CTL's website. Enterprise customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, monitors, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.

Media Contact:

Mark Jorgensen

5038660850

[email protected]

1 Additional functionality available with a Microsoft 365® subscription.

2 Subscription required.

SOURCE CTL