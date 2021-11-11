CTL Offers Its Chromebox CBx2 Bundled with ParallelsⓇ Desktop for Chrome OS to Run MicrosoftⓇ WindowsⓇ Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced that it has signed an OEM agreement with Parallels , (a business affiliate of Corel ) to offer its Intel Core i7 based Chromebox CBx2 bundled with Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS. The bundle will be offered as the CBXKUS1900026 SKU on CTL.net and through Ingram Micro in the US and is available only to customers who enroll the device with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade or Chrome Education Upgrade.

CTL

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions. Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS is an IT managed solution that allows users to simply and securely run native Windows applications on Chrome OS devices both online and offline. Virtual windows desktop capabilities through Parallels combined with a powerful compact device like the CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel Core i7 processor, allows for seamless integration and secure remote access in environments ranging from K-12 Education to Enterprise.

"Parallels is thrilled about our partnership with CTL who is the first to create a specific SKU that includes Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS bundled with the CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 Processor. With our powerful software now available by default, we're expanding the possibilities for educational institutions and enterprises to run essential Windows applications securely on Chrome OS, both online and offline," said Andrea Johnston, Chief Revenue Officer at Corel.

This version of the CTL Chromebox CBx2 features a powerful Intel i7-10510U Processor, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. With the addition of Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS on the CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 Processor, this highly capable device can securely run applications from both Chrome OS and Windows without sacrificing speed or performance. The CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 processor is available with different storage and memory configurations, from 8GB to 64GB memory, and from 128GB to 2TB of storage.

"At CTL, we like to stay innovative, and are always thinking of new ways that customers can utilize our Chrome OS devices. Partnering with Parallels, we are able to supply our customers with cross-platform solutions that allow us to provide more value than ever before," says CTL CEO, Erik Stromquist. "Bundling a powerful device like the CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 processor with the secure and easy-to-use virtual machine capabilities like Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS will allow our customers to be more productive and efficient. The ability to access full-featured Windows applications, along with the minimal user training requirements and simple IT deployment and management that Parallels brings to the table is a technology solution that just makes sense for our education and enterprise customers."

To learn more about the CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 processor bundle with Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS, visit https://www.parallels.com/products/desktop/chrome/ . To purchase the CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 Processors, visit https://ctl.net/products/ctl-chromebox-cbx2-7-enterprise-with-parallels . If interested in bulk purchasing, please contact us .

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it's Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business affiliate of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

Parallels and the Parallels logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere. Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and/or elsewhere. Google, Chrome, Chromebook, Chromebox, the Chrome Logo and Chrome OS are trademarks of Google LLC.

CONTACT: Mike Mahanay

Email: [email protected]

Number: 800-642-3087

SOURCE CTL

