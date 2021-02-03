CTL Updates Buyback Program to Manage End-of-Life Chrome Devices for Organizations

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced its recently updated Buyback Program to help organizations manage their end-of-life Chrome devices. The CTL Buyback Program will repurpose end-of-life devices and recover value from each device to put towards a new CTL Chrome device purchase. CTL makes it simple for organizations to recycle Chrome devices by visiting buyback.ctl.net and automating the process along with covering shipping costs.

To participate in the CTL Buyback Program:

CTL Buyback Program

1. Go to https://buyback.ctl.net/ to view which Chromebooks are eligible for buyback.

2. Fill out the prompts and questions regarding device information and condition of devices. The buyback structure is split into three tiers and determines the Chromebook buyback value:

- Operational condition with AC adapter, no cosmetic damage or broken parts

- Operational condition with cosmetic damage (scratches, dings)

- Parts only

3. Submit the completed form and a shipment call tag will be created and shared with you. This will be used to ship the device to CTL headquarters for further processing.

4. Once a CTL specialist has inspected the device and confirmed the device condition, a credit will be issued via the method selected when submitting the CTL buyback form. CTL buyback payment can be issued via PayPal or as a credit towards future purchases.

The CTL Buyback Program offers a way to recycle responsibly and recapture value on Chrome devices for organizations to better manage their fleet. This is an easy, hassle-free process to sell back old Chromebooks and upgrade an organization's Chromebook fleet to better improve student and teacher experiences.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

Contact: Mike Mahanay

Email: [email protected]

Number: 800-642-3087

SOURCE CTL

Related Links

https://ctl.net/

