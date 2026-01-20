CTSi, EXPANSIA, and JHNA Merge to Form Next-Generation Defense and Aerospace Technology Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John H. Northrop & Associates, ("JHNA"), Coherent Technical Services, ("CTSi"), and EXPANSIA Group, ("EXPANSIA") today announced their merger to form a new national defense technology company supporting warfighters, operators, and program offices through expertise in digital engineering, full-spectrum modeling and simulation, and advanced fabrication. The merger establishes the foundation for a new Falfurrias Management Partners defense technology platform that will continue to support existing customers such as the Department of War, DARPA, NASA, U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and commercial partners.

Engineered to move at the speed and scale of modern conflict, the company delivers end-to-end support to defense customers across the full acquisition and mission lifecycle, from research and development to sustainment and readiness. By combining patented technologies in artificial intelligence and human-machine teaming, modular open systems architecture, integrated digital environments, and additive manufacturing, the organization is positioned to solve the critical technical challenges shaping the next era of national security across land, sea, air, and space. Included in the merger is CTSi's patented Mudbucket™ software and hardware system, which facilitates quick and inexpensive upgrades to aviation, ground, and naval systems.

"By uniting deep mission understanding with differentiated and advanced technologies, we are positioned to lead the evolution of critical defense priorities such as autonomy and unmanned systems, next-generation platform development and modernization, and contested logistics," said Ian Northrop, the newly appointed leader of the platform company. "This merger allows us to better support the warfighter with technology that matters, while at the same time signifies a strategic alignment of talent, culture, and mission focus across the consolidated employee base."

This partnership represents the fifth platform investment within Falfurrias' federal government services and technology investment campaign. Alongside CEO Ian Northrop, Falfurrias' Marybeth Wootton, Joe Price and Grant Hundley will all join the Company board.

The combined organization employs more than 525 professionals operating from key defense hubs including Newport News, Va., Patuxent River, Md., Huntsville, Al., Nashua, NH., and San Diego, CA. The company also operates a 100,000-square-foot advanced prototyping and fabrication facility in Patuxent River, Md, supporting rapid prototyping, testing, full rate manufacturing and transition to operational use.

KippsDeSanto and Holland & Knight served as EXPANSIA's financial and legal advisors. FOCUS Investment Banking and Crowell & Moring served as CTSI's financial and legal advisors. Bradley served as JHNA's legal advisor, and Falfurrias was supported by McGuireWoods.

About JHNA

John H. Northrop & Associates (JHNA) supports U.S. defense and national security missions by delivering engineering solutions that enable faster modernization and sustained operational relevance. With recognized strength in digital engineering, modular open systems architecture, model-based systems engineering, and weapon systems and platform security, JHNA helps customers reduce risk, accelerate integration, and extend platform life.

About CTSi

CTSi is a product-focused defense company committed to solving hard problems for national security customers. With core competencies in avionics and electronics integration, unmanned systems, aerial refueling, and positioning, navigation, and timing, the company builds and deploys novel technology such as CTSi's patented Mudbucket™ software and hardware system, which facilitates quick and inexpensive upgrades to aviation, ground, and naval systems.

About EXPANSIA

EXPANSIA empowers national security customers to deploy technology faster with data, people, and ecosystems. EXPANSIA's digital modernization solutions and data strategies design, improve, and sustain the infrastructure of mission-critical defense platforms.Experts in continuous-delivery methods which drive digital adoption and advance mission priorities, EXPANSIA supports the development and deployment of integrated digital environments (IDEs).The company focuses on existing and next-generation defense platforms and support sustainment and readiness through integration of digital accelerators available on demand – and at scale – for customers across both platform and IT system lifecycles.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused, middle market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy and market insights, finance and integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

