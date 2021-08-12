CTV Impressions Remain Consistent in Q2 2021 Video Benchmarks Report from Extreme Reach

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global advertising, analytics and rights management platform built for all forms of TV and streaming video, today announced the findings of its Video Benchmarks Report with data from Q2 2021. The report includes ad performance data for impressions served from its AdBridge™ platform to CTV, desktop, and mobile devices.

Key findings include:

Connected TV, at 35% of the impressions mix in Q2, continues to be the lead platform of choice for ER clients. CTV impressions have remained consistent since Q2 2020, in the range of 35% to 41%. In July, brand advertisers pushed increasing impressions to CTV which will be detailed in the Q3 report.



Brands continue to prioritize 15- and 30-second ads over shorter and longer options. 30-second ads remain far and away in the lead with 87%, while 15-second ads account for 13% of impressions served by ER.



In Q2, Video Completion Rates (VCR) saw a decline from Q1 across all platforms. Overall, the average completion rate dropped from 81% to 78%. While not a major decrease, it marks the lowest rate seen by ER since Q4 2017. By media type, completion rates are distinctly different between media aggregators and premium publishers. The rate for aggregators declined from 68% in Q1 to 64% in Q2. Premium publishers, on the other hand, saw a slight uptick from 93% to 94%.

"In the first half of 2021, we're seeing consistency from quarter to quarter in the execution of digital video media strategies across our vast array of brand advertisers," said Mary Vestewig, VP, Digital Account Management, Extreme Reach. "CTV continues to be a favored platform by marketers racing to connect with premium audiences in meaningful ways. In fact, in Q2 2021, ER served an astounding 3x increase in CTV impressions vs. Q2 2020."

Extreme Reach's 2021 Q2 Video Benchmarks Report is based on the aggregate performance metrics for impressions served from AdBridge™, the company's video-first campaign activation platform for marketing creative. The data tracks campaigns for a diverse set of brands across multiple categories. Access the full report here.

