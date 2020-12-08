CTV Overshadows Linear TV While Social and Programmatic Spark Debates, IAS Industry Pulse Report Finds

"2020 has proven to be a year of accelerated change in the digital ad industry, with major shifts that typically evolve over years having transformed the entire ecosystem in just a matter of months," said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. "For example, work-from-home guidance has fueled a dramatic increase in CTV viewership with consumers starting to turn to ad-supported CTV to supplement their existing subscription services. This could have long term implications for linear television as marketers expand their media buying repertoire."

Based on the IAS 2021 Industry Pulse Report, these key priorities will guide the year ahead:

CTV takes a permanent bite out of linear TV: With stay-at-home orders around the globe, Connected TV (CTV) streaming racked up incredible audience growth this year, squashing linear TV's hopes for a rebound. 88% of those surveyed expect the shift in ad spend from linear TV to digital video/CTV will only accelerate in 2021. Plus, more advanced data and contextual targeting opportunities could help boost ad dollars; 80% of respondents said CTV provides richer data insights for ad campaign optimization compared to linear TV.

With stay-at-home orders around the globe, Connected TV (CTV) streaming racked up incredible audience growth this year, squashing linear TV's hopes for a rebound. 88% of those surveyed expect the shift in ad spend from linear TV to digital video/CTV will only accelerate in 2021. Plus, more advanced data and contextual targeting opportunities could help boost ad dollars; 80% of respondents said CTV provides richer data insights for ad campaign optimization compared to linear TV. Eyes on social platforms: While there's no denying the power of social platforms, it's clear that marketers have serious questions about transparency issues and this could impact social budgets next year. A mere 17% of industry experts said they believe social platforms provide enough transparency around brand risk and viewability. What's more, 59% of Industry Pulse respondents reported that they are likely to adjust social media ad spending in 2021 due to insufficient media quality metrics.

While there's no denying the power of social platforms, it's clear that marketers have serious questions about transparency issues and this could impact social budgets next year. A mere 17% of industry experts said they believe social platforms provide enough transparency around brand risk and viewability. What's more, 59% of Industry Pulse respondents reported that they are likely to adjust social media ad spending in 2021 due to insufficient media quality metrics. Programmatic booms, but focus on media quality intensifies: Programmatic continues to gain and shows unprecedented growth opportunities heading into 2021, but marketers still see a potential for risk and the need for more verification. 56% of survey respondents said programmatic is most likely to experience brand risk incidents. With the advent of new technology and enhanced industry partnerships, IAS expects to see even greater improvements in transparency for programmatic next year.

Programmatic continues to gain and shows unprecedented growth opportunities heading into 2021, but marketers still see a potential for risk and the need for more verification. 56% of survey respondents said programmatic is most likely to experience brand risk incidents. With the advent of new technology and enhanced industry partnerships, IAS expects to see even greater improvements in transparency for programmatic next year. Mobile gets contextual: While 5G's impacts on mobile gaming and advertising is top of mind for 58% of those surveyed, a whopping 66% believe that sophisticated tools for assessing content within apps will be what drives innovation, specifically in mobile contextual advertising.

While 5G's impacts on mobile gaming and advertising is top of mind for 58% of those surveyed, a whopping 66% believe that sophisticated tools for assessing content within apps will be what drives innovation, specifically in mobile contextual advertising. Poised to crumble, cookies still pose challenges: As the effects of increasing data privacy rules have taken hold and media experts have adapted to ensure compliance, third-party cookie deprecation remains a top challenge for nearly half of the industry (49%). While last year the industry's focus was on legislation, now advertising experts are weighing the effects of these changes on accurate measurement.

The IAS Industry Pulse Report provides insight into the emerging trends, technologies, opportunities, and priorities that will drive change in digital advertising in 2021. The results are based on the responses of US digital advertising professionals representing brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech vendors collected in November 2020.

