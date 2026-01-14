CU Anschutz to host Second Annual Coalition of Athletic Communities for Mental Health Conference

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CU Anschutz Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center is hosting the second annual Coalition of Athletic Communities for Mental Health (COACmH) Conference on the Anschutz Medical Campus from February 17-19, 2026. This conference aims to unite athletes, researchers, subject matter experts, coaches, athletic staff, trainers, parents, health professionals, and other interested parties to promote mental health in sport. Registration is required for attendance. Visit Summary - 2nd Annual Coalition of Athletic Communities for Mental Health (COACMH) Conference to secure your spot.

Coalition of Athletic Communities for Mental Health

This conference offers a unique opportunity to engage with leaders and experts in the field, participate in research-driven conversations, and discover real-world solutions for enhancing mental health support in sport. It will make a significant impact by delivering accessible information from various disciplines, influencing all levels of sport, and transitioning from awareness to understanding and action. It seeks to integrate and challenge perspectives across athletic communities while respecting both subject matter expertise and personal experiences.

"The COACmH Conference will help participants build a constellation of resources. We believe this is one of the only conferences to bring together multi-disciplinary expertise and perspectives to focus specifically on the mental health landscape across sport. This is especially important as suicide is the second leading cause of death among college athletes, and mental health challenges are increasing in all levels of sport," says Matt Mishkind, PhD, Deputy Director, CU Anschutz Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center.

COACmH will offer continuing education credits, and include certification training sessions, plenary panels and presentations, intimate conversations, smaller breakout presentations, and networking opportunities while addressing a wide array of topics, including:

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Care Best Practices

Addictions

Eating Disorders

Youth Sports as Protective Factors

Stigma and Access to Care Solutions

Team-Based Care

Athlete Culture

Sleep and Mental Health

Aligned with the Center's mission, this conference seeks to enhance the public good by transforming the landscape in sport and informing diverse audiences. All presentations will incorporate multiple perspectives, including professional, academic, and personal insights.

SOURCE Johnson Depression Center, University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus