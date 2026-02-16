CU Boulder and Brock USA Partner to Bring Next-Generation Turf to Folsom Field

Alumni-founded Brock installs shock pad and organic infill systems at Folsom Field and CU's Indoor Practice Facility

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Colorado Boulder and Brock USA have partnered on a transformative campus initiative that brings two state-of-the-art artificial turf systems—both featuring Brock's science-backed, engineered shock pads and organic wood infill—to CU Athletics facilities. Over the past year, CU Boulder installed Brock systems at Folsom Field, home of the Colorado Buffaloes, and the university's Indoor Ford Practice Facility, ensuring athletes train and compete on the same high-performance surface year-round.

CU Boulder’s Folsom Field now features a next-generation turf system by Brock USA, including an impact-tested shock pad and organic BrockFILL infill. The installation delivers enhanced safety, cooler surface temperatures, and consistent, natural-grass performance for Colorado Buffaloes athletes year-round.

"At the University of Colorado Boulder, the safety and performance of our student-athletes is always our top priority," said Jason DePaepe, Senior Deputy Athletic Director at CU Boulder. "As we evaluated long-term solutions for Folsom Field, we wanted a system we could trust for years to come—one that reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and athlete welfare. Partnering with Brock, a Boulder-based company with a proven track record, allowed us to install fields that perform at the highest level. The Brock Shock Pad and organic BrockFILL deliver a surface that reduces heat, enhances durability, and plays like natural grass, all while providing the protection our athletes deserve."

The partnership carries special significance for Brock. Founder Dan Sawyer, a CU alumnus, launched the company in Boulder in 1998. "After 28 years rooted in the Boulder community, welcoming Folsom Field—Boulder's most iconic field—into the Brock family truly marks a full-circle moment for me," said Sawyer. "Brock was built here with a commitment to athlete safety and performance, and seeing that mission come to life at CU Boulder is incredibly meaningful." Today, that locally founded vision supports athletes nationwide. With more than 225 million square feet of shock pads and 70 million pounds of BrockFILL installed nationally, Folsom Field now benefits from the same shock-absorbing and impact-tested underlayment technology used by top-tier NFL and NCAA programs.

Several factors drove CU Boulder's decision, with athlete safety and performance at the forefront. Both fields utilize Brock shock pads paired with BrockFILL to replicate the natural feel of grass underfoot. Brock shock pads are scientifically engineered and lab-tested to optimize force reduction, energy restitution, and long-term durability, helping reduce impact during tackles and falls. BrockFILL, a Cradle-to-Cradle Certified® organic infill, helps keep field temperatures cooler while delivering natural traction and cleat interaction—without the environmental or health concerns associated with traditional crumb rubber.

Field usage and maintenance were also critical considerations. In northern climates, natural grass fields face winter challenges and require constant upkeep. CU hosted seven home games this past season, just seven days out of 365 when the natural grass field is being used for its intended purpose. Maintaining a pristine natural grass field for such limited use isn't practical. With artificial turf, CU can extend practice access on the same surface used for games, host additional events such as concerts, and maintain consistent quality without compromising safety.

Brock USA extends its appreciation to United Turf and Track for expert field construction and AstroTurf for the premium turf carpet that completes these systems. Together, the partners delivered surfaces that reflect CU Boulder's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and athlete welfare—on the field and beyond

About Brock USA

Brock USA is the leader in athlete-centric artificial turf systems, specializing in performance and safety-shock pads and sustainable infill technologies. With a mission to Protect the Player, Brock systems are installed at thousands of fields across North America, delivering safer, more resilient, and environmentally responsible playing surfaces for athletes of all ages.

Media Contact:

[email protected] | (303) 544-5800 | www.brockusa.com

Brock USA Headquarters: 3090 Sterling Circle, Suite 102, Boulder, Colorado 80301

SOURCE Brock USA