Sure combines its technology with CUFG's network of credit unions to build the first ever digital insurance experience for credit union members

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has partnered with CU Financial Group, LLC (CUFG) to launch SimpleQuote , a new digital insurance solution that will enable credit unions to offer their members seamless access to insurance. CUFG is a credit union service organization whose mission is to offer premium insurance products to credit union members at competitive rates. Built on Sure's digital insurance technology rails, SimpleQuote enables CUFG to offer its network of credit unions the ability to extend insurance to their members through the first fully digital insurance experience ever available to them. Starting first with auto insurance, SimpleQuote removes barriers for credit union members while enhancing their overall customer experience.

CU Financial Group and Sure partner to launch digital insurance solution SimpleQuote for credit unions.

While credit unions have historically been much slower than the rest of the banking world to adapt to digital, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this process for many credit unions. As Sure has experienced with all of its partners, once consumers begin to transact with insurance digitally, they report feeling highly satisfied. Credit unions have seen similar sentiments among their members, as many of them became accustomed to digital experiences once they could no longer visit a physical branch. These customers are not going backwards to the analog world of the past, and with SimpleQuote, CUFG is leading the way as credit unions embrace this shift and innovate accordingly.

"The pandemic accelerated the shift to digital financial services that companies had long neglected, and credit unions are some of the last holdouts to adapt to changing consumer preferences for digital," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "The first mover advantage is real, and CUFG is helping to lead credit unions into the future of digital insurance with SimpleQuote. We're proud to have built a solution for CUFG that enhances their overall value proposition while being a first step toward bringing credit unions into the digital age."

By expanding services directly to credit union members, CUFG is eliminating the need for them to seek options elsewhere – and enhancing brand loyalty in the process. With Sure's distribution technology and extensive network of carriers combined with CUFG's platform and strong base of credit unions, SimpleQuote creates a unique digital insurance experience that is spearheading the next wave of digital insurance innovation for credit unions.

"At CUFG, our network of credit unions looks to us to tailor their insurance programs to fit their individual member needs. What we were lacking was the technology and distribution platform to remove the friction from this experience and offer the first fully digital insurance experience ever available to credit union members," said Christian Marrder, Vice President of Sales and Operations at CUFG. "Our ultimate goal at CUFG is to empower members to purchase insurance directly at their credit union, eliminating a fragmented process. Sure and Toggle are enabling us to change the way insurance is distributed – digitally and at the exact moment of need."

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About CUFG

Since 2004, CU Financial Group has been a trusted partner for credit unions, connecting them with top-rated insurance carriers known for their commitment to member service. By leveraging the combined strength of our credit union network, we negotiate competitive insurance rates for credit union members, ensuring they get the best value on their insurance needs. Learn more about CUFG at cufinancialgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

