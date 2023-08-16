CUB Thanks Gov. Pritzker for Protecting Customers, Vetoing Expensive Ameren 'Right of First Refusal' Provision

News provided by

Citizens Utility Board

16 Aug, 2023, 17:17 ET

The measure would have given Ameren Illinois monopoly over transmission projects 

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Wednesday thanked Gov. J.B. Pritzker for protecting Illinois consumers and issuing an amendatory veto on Ameren's controversial "Right of First Refusal" legislation that the watchdog said would have needlessly raised costs for electric customers. 

An amendment to House Bill 3445 would have given Ameren Illinois a monopoly over transmission projects. Having the "Right of First Refusal" means Ameren would have gotten first dibs on these big wire projects, thus eliminating the competitive bidding process for transmission projects in the utility's territory. 

Customers pay for these transmission projects through their electric bills, so Ameren's proposal would have exposed customers to higher costs, at a time when they already face a record $1.3 billion rate-hike request on another part of their power bills. Ameren customers also face the utility's proposed $148.9 million gas hike. 

"CUB thanks Governor J.B. Pritzker for protecting consumers and issuing an amendatory veto on a provision of House Bill 3445 that would have given Ameren a monopoly over transmission projects," CUB Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz said. "Not having a competitive bidding process for transmission projects risks higher costs for electric customers."

The amendment was introduced in the final days of the spring legislative session, in late May. CUB supporters sent messages urging their legislators to vote no, but the bill passed the Illinois Senate 41-9 and the Illinois House 63-32. 

"Building new transmission can be a good thing for consumers, but such projects need to be cost-efficient, and a competitive bidding process helps that. That's why CUB opposed the amendment," said CUB Director of Governmental Affairs Bryan McDaniel. "Thank you to the CUB members who voiced their opposition to this bill. And thank you to Gov. Pritzker for listening to concerns about this legislation."  

Legislators would need three-fifths majority in both chambers to override the veto.

The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

Also from this source

Consumer Advocates to Illinois Utilities: Pause Shut-offs in Storm-ravaged Areas

CUB Alert: ICC to Hold Public Forum on Ameren's Proposed $1.3 Billion Electric Rate Hike

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.