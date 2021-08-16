Cubby Hudler Selected as a 2021 50-Year Banker Honoree by the Texas Bankers Foundation

JOHNSON CITY, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubby Hudler of Texas Regional Bank has been selected as a 50-Year Banker in the banking industry by the Texas Bankers Foundation and will be honored at the Texas Bankers Association's 136th Annual Convention in Austin during a special awards luncheon on August 27.

"We feel honored to have Cubby as part of the TRB family; he is a great example to all bankers as he has served his customers and community for half a century," said Michael Scaief, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Launched in 1989 by the Texas Bankers Association, the 50-Year Banker Awards honor the men and women who have devoted 50 years or more of service to the banking industry.

Born and raised in Victoria, Texas, Cubby graduated from Victoria High School in 1963. After graduating from Texas Christian University, Cubby joined the US Navy and served on the USS America as an F-4 fighter squadron ordnance officer in Vietnam. Cubby started his banking career on February 1, 1971, at Johnson City Bank in Johnson City, Texas, and became the bank's President in 1974. On October 9, 2019, he joined Texas Regional Bank as Executive Vice President and Market President of the Johnson City Branch. Cubby has been involved with numerous community activities throughout the years, including Johnson City Council Member, Lions Club, coaching Little League Baseball, VFW, County Youth Stock Show, and Johnson City school functions.

"For the 32nd consecutive year, we are delighted to honor this year's class of 50-Year Bankers and celebrate each of the individuals for their dedication and commitment to the banking industry," said Chris Furlow, President & CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. "It is with great pride and admiration that we congratulate you on this milestone service anniversary."

For 32 years, the Texas Bankers Association and Foundation have honored those who have served in the banking industry for 50 years or more. The Foundation has since expanded its awards portfolio to recognize banks and TBA members who give back to the community, promote financial literacy, and showcase excellence in their fields.

Established in 2010, Texas Regional Bank is headquartered in Harlingen, Texas with 21 banking centers and 1 loan production office in the Rio Grande Valley and Texas Hill Country. As of June 30, 2021, Texas Regional Bank reported total assets of $1.7 billion, deposits of $1.5 billion and loans of $762 million. In addition, TRB is a full-service financial institution, offering core banking services, trust services, wealth management services, mortgage services, international banking, foreign exchange, and public finance.

