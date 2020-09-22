Cube Boosts Executive Leadership Team With Addition Of Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Samios

Based in New York, NY, Scott will lead the Sales function at Cube with a focus on increasing the size and performance of the sales team in an effort to more than double new customer acquisitions in 2021.

"We've had the pleasure of working with Scott, a serial CRO from startups and growth stage companies, as an advisor to the company over the last year." Said Christina Ross, Cube CEO and Co-Founder. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have him join us full time to build out our sales organization."

In his 25 years leading go to market teams, Scott has had multiple $0-$50M revenue builds and exits including Offermatica (acquired by Omniture) and Monetate (acquired by Vista Equity). He has also joined Series B-C growth companies Extole, UNiDAYS and Partnerize to re-organize and revamp their initial go-to-market teams and strategy for their next phases of growth. Scott's ownership of market strategy, team building, and revenue performance not only brought new SaaS products into the hands of satisfied customers but also resulted in triple-digit annual growth for his shareholders.

"I love bringing new SaaS solutions to market and scaling them." Said Scott. "At Cube I'll get to do that again with a stellar team, a proven product and a proposition that solves financial planning pains I've struggled through with my former finance colleagues."

About Cube.

Cube is the next-generation FP&A platform that empowers Finance teams to deliver faster, more impactful strategic value across the organization. Built by Finance for Finance, Cube streamlines manual workflow, reduces errors, and improves collaboration, all from the comfort of your spreadsheet. Go live in record time.

For more information, visit cubesoftware.co m or follow CUBE on Twitte r or LinkedI n .

Media contact is Melissa Wallace at [email protected] 646-491-0753.

SOURCE Cube

