Cube Debuts Most Significant Cube Cloud Upgrades Since Launching the Industry-Leading Universal Semantic Layer

With remarkable new capabilities, launched at Cube Rollup, Cube streamlines data modeling and access

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Cube Rollup , Cube's inaugural in-person user event, Cube announced significant innovations to Cube Cloud, Cube's universal semantic layer, that improve how data is managed and consumed. New capabilities include a next-generation data modeling engine, code-named Tesseract; Data Access Policies; Cube Copilot; Cube Visual Modeler; and the general availability of Semantic Catalog. In addition, the company announced Cube OSS 1.0, marking a significant milestone.

For data engineers, translating raw data into consistent business definitions so that coworkers, customers, and machines have accessible, trusted, and governed data across AI, BI, spreadsheets, and embedded analytics is not without obstacles. With Cube Cloud, data engineers can more easily unify data modeling and governance, increase productivity and collaboration, and provide a tailored experience to help data analysts and business people find and use trusted data.

"With the latest innovations, Cube's universal semantic layer leapfrogs the competition by providing benefits tailored to the needs of technical decision makers, data analysts, and business users in addition to data engineers," said Artyom Keydunov, Co-founder and CEO of Cube. "The new Cube Cloud marks a step change in our flagship product, enabling organizations to solve more complex data problems, empowering data teams to work more efficiently together, and simplifying data discovery, access, and exploration."

What makes the new Cube Cloud remarkable?

New capabilities in Cube Cloud include:

Next-Generation Data Modeling Engine (Tesseract): Gain significant performance enhancements, starting with new SQL Planner. It adds support for multi-stage calculations, aggregating from query results so that organizations can tackle more complex analytical requirements.

Gain significant performance enhancements, starting with new SQL Planner. It adds support for multi-stage calculations, aggregating from query results so that organizations can tackle more complex analytical requirements. Data Access Policies: Define comprehensive role-based access controls, including policies and roles. They can also integrate with external directory services and ensure secure and scalable data access tailored to their security and governance requirements.

Define comprehensive role-based access controls, including policies and roles. They can also integrate with external directory services and ensure secure and scalable data access tailored to their security and governance requirements. Cube Copilot: Enhance data engineering team productivity by providing intelligent recommendations and streamlining data modeling tasks in code, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities.

Enhance data engineering team productivity by providing intelligent recommendations and streamlining data modeling tasks in code, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities. Cube Visual Modeler: Turn clicks into code with new no-code data modeling capabilities. This enables more contributors, such as data stewards and analysts, to participate in data definitions, fostering cross-team collaboration and improving communication.

Turn clicks into code with new no-code data modeling capabilities. This enables more contributors, such as data stewards and analysts, to participate in data definitions, fostering cross-team collaboration and improving communication. Semantic Catalog: Search a unified view of trusted data assets—now with column/member-level lineage. Make it easier for teams to find and use the right data for their needs and ensure that everyone is working with unified data, reducing errors and increasing trust. Available in Cube Cloud Premium and above.

Availability

Cube's Semantic Catalog is generally available. All other capabilities are in Preview.

About Cube

Cube brings consistency, context, and trust to the next generation of data experiences. Cube Cloud is a leading, AI-powered universal semantic layer platform, helping companies of any size manage and deliver trusted data with a single source of truth. Any data source can be unified, governed, optimized, and integrated with any data application: AI, BI, spreadsheets, and embedded analytics.

Cube is installed on 90,000 servers and used by more than 5 million users. Customers include 20% of the Fortune 1000. Based in San Francisco, Cube is backed by Decibel, Bain Capital Ventures, Eniac Ventures, 645 Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Betaworks. To learn more, visit cube.dev .

