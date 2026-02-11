Cucamonga School District Strengthens Cybersecurity and Modern Learning Through Strategic Infrastructure Modernization with C1

Building a Secure, Scalable Foundation for Future-Ready Education

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions engineered for outcomes, today announced its ongoing partnership with Cucamonga School District, a forward-thinking K–8 district that has strengthened its cybersecurity posture, modernized its data center, and improved districtwide wireless connectivity through C1's Infrastructure and Security Experience.

Serving approximately 2,400 students across four schools in Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario, California, Cucamonga School District sought to build a modern, secure technology foundation capable of supporting growing instructional demands, online testing, digital learning, and rising cybersecurity threats. With a small IT team supporting the entire district, leadership needed a partner who could help design resilient solutions while anticipating future needs.

C1 collaborated with the district to implement a Dell VxRail hyperconverged data center, deploy a Dell PowerProtect appliance and cyber recovery vault to protect against ransomware and modernize classroom and outdoor connectivity through a districtwide Wi-Fi 6 wireless refresh.

"C1 asks the right questions and brings forward options and insights that help us plan effectively," said Bobby Applegate, Director of Information Technology at Cucamonga School District. "With a secure isolated cyber vault and our modernized infrastructure in place, we feel more confident and prepared than ever before."

"Cucamonga School District exemplifies what it means to be a forward-thinking educational organization," said Zeina Ammar, Senior Vice President of Public Education at C1. "Their leadership is deeply committed to protecting students, empowering staff, and building a technology environment that is secure, scalable, and ready for the future. We are honored to be their trusted partner as they continue elevating the learning experience for their community."

C1 also supported the district with network modernization projects across remodeled buildings, large-scale switching deployments, and ongoing technology advisory support as the district evaluates campus safety and access-control modernization. Outdoor learning and flexible classroom mobility are now supported through nearly 250 indoor and outdoor access points, ensuring strong, reliable connectivity for students and teachers.

"For me, C1 is the relationship—the people I can trust and call at any time," Applegate added. "They're not just helping with what's in front of us today; they're helping us think ahead and prepare for what's coming next."

About Cucamonga School District

Cucamonga School District is a K–8 public school system serving approximately 2,400 students across four schools in the communities of Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario, California. Dedicated to fostering academic growth, student wellbeing, and inclusive learning environments, the district takes a forward-thinking approach to technology, ensuring its schools benefit from modern, reliable, and secure educational resources.

About C1

C1 makes modernization real—delivering secure, practical solutions for AI-powered collaboration, infrastructure, and security that drive measurable outcomes from day one. Focused on real-world results, C1 combines industry-leading partner technologies with deep expertise across advisory, professional, and managed services. From healthcare and education to government and financial services, C1 designs and delivers solutions that are faster, simpler, and more resilient—turning transformation into tangible value. For more information, visit www.onec1.com

Media Contact:

Kim Espinosa

[email protected]

832-721-0087

SOURCE C1